DENVER – Sam Houston’s Eric Schmid, Tarleton’s Sean Walton and Stephen F. Austin’s Max Quick have been named Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for November 15 through November 21.
Schmid, a redshirt junior quarterback from The Woodlands, earns honors for the second-straight week after leading the Bearkats to a second-consecutive undefeated regular season with a 35-9 win at Abilene Christian. Schmid finished the day with 244 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-32 passing, posting a 151.2 efficiency rating. The win clinched the WAC regular season title outright and helped the ‘Kats earn the number one overall seed in the 2021 FCS Playoffs, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday.
Walton, a senior defensive lineman from Perryton, ended his collegiate career on a high note, recording eight tackles, including a pair of sacks and four tackles-for-loss, as the Texans blew out Central Arkansas, 24-3, at home. Both his two sacks and four tackles for loss were team-highs for the 2021 season.
Quick, a sophomore punter from Lufkin continued to boom the ball, punting four times for an average of 45.5 yards, including a long of 56 yards, in a 42-6 win at Lamar. Of his four kicks, one fell within the 20 and one was a touchback.
Other defensive nominees included Sam Houston’s Trevor Williams led the Bearkats with six tackles and helped hold ACU to just 91 yards rushing in a 35-9 win at Abilene Christian.
The Bearkats will now head into a bye week before they face the winner of Stephen F. Austin or Incarnate Word.
