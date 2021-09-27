Schmid, Morgan earn WAC Player of the Week award

DENVER – Sam Houston football hauled in two Western Athletic Conference Players of the Week on Monday, with junior quarterback Eric Schmid and freshman kicker Seth Morgan claiming the weekly award.
Schmid, a redshirt junior quarterback from The Woodlands went into Conway, Ark. and helped the Bearkats open up WAC/ASUN Challenge play with a 45-35 win at nationally-ranked Central Arkansas.
The Preseason WAC Offensive Player of the Year was 19-of-37 on his pass attempts for 283 yards and four touchdowns, which all came in the first half. He also added 48 yards on the ground on 10 rushes, including a long of 19 yards.
Morgan, a freshman from Houston, earned his second WAC Special Teams Player of the Week honor after going 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points. Now a perfect 17-for-17 on extra points and 4-for-4 on field goals, his scores against UCA came twice from 22 yards and once from 32 yards.
Tarleton’s Greg Eggleston Jr. was also named the WAC Defensive Player of the Week.
