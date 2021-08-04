HUNTSVILLE — With the college football season right around the corner, members of the defending champion Sam Houston football team are being recognized on award watch lists for the upcoming season.
A pair of Bearkat playmakers were among the 35 players named to the Walker Payton Award Preseason Watch List. The award is given annually to the most outstanding offensive player in FCS, as chosen by a nationwide panel of media and college sports information directors.
Bearkat standouts Eric Schmid and Jequez Ezzard will each challenge defending award winner reigning Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley of Southeastern Louisiana in the race for the Heisman of the FCS.
Schmid, a redshirt junior quarterback, was recently voted as the WAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and was the Southland Conference Player of the Year in 2020. He has thrown for 13 touchdowns and also rushed for 13 touchdowns over his career at Sam Houston.
Ezzard also earned recognition on the preseason watchlist after hauling in 861 receiving yards and nine scores during his initial season at Sam Houston in 2020. He is also a dynamic punt returner, averaging 17.4 yards per return with two scores last year.
First awarded in 1987, the Walter Payton award has been awarded to the likes of Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance, who all moved on to the NFL.
Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
