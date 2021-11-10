DENVER – Sam Houston’s Jaylen Thomas has been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference's Special Teams Players of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Thomas, a senior defensive back from Houston, provided one of the biggest plays of the day in the top-ranked Bearkats’ 59-10 win over Dixie State when he gathered up a blocked field goal and raced it 64-yards to the house to give Sam Houston the early 21-0 lead. It was his second touchdown of the year as he returned an interception for a score in a week two win over Southeast Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.