HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston volleyball grabbed a two-game lead in the WAC Southwest Division with a 3-1 win over UTRGV Thursday night at Johnson Coliseum.
The Bearkats won the first, second and fourth sets to grab the revenge match, after getting bested by the Vaqueros earlier this season. The match scores were 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15.
“I think every match is important, they all weigh the same. I thought our girls played pretty well tonight.” Bearkat’s head coach Brenda Gray said. “They are very good and they play a little differently. Tonight, I thought our serving was hot and our blocking was good, we tended to be more in control of our side.”
While the Bearkats got out to leads in all four sets, the Kats struggled to compete in the back-and-forth second set. Sam Houston was then able to get the game to a match-point, but the Vaqueros scored three straight points to get the set win.
In the other three sets, the Bearkats were dominant. Sam Houston was able to go on long runs and pull away in those sets.
“Our passing was really on point tonight and getting everybody involved and mixing up the offense,” Sam Houston’s setter Morgan Janda said. “At this point of the season, I can trust anybody. I put it up and I know they will do something with it.”
Senior outside hitter Ashley Lewis led the team with 17 kills, while Breanna Chausse ended with 14. Janda had a team-high 40 assists.
Digs were a big part of the night for the Bearkats as they had 80 as a team. Freshman libero Hannah Baker led the team with 18 digs, but Janda and Madeline McKinney each had 17.
Sam Houston will be back in action for the last time at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum on Saturday, as the Bearkats will host senior night. First serve will come at 1 p.m. against Lamar.
“We can only go one match at a time and we strive to tell the kids one point at a time,” Gray added. “You’ve got to keep the energy up quick because volleyball is a quick game and if you take just a little bit of a nap, you’ve just lost four points. We try to prevent the opponent from going on runs and we just want to continually move the ball around.”
