Sam Houston State University, community gear up for Paint the Town Orange

The FCS Playoffs are back and the road to Frisco and the National Championship runs through Huntsville.
As the Bearkats prepare for one of their biggest home games in program history, Sam Houston State University officials are encouraging local businesses and residents to show their support by helping them paint the town orange and white.
University officials are encouraging area businesses to decorate their storefronts and residents to decorate their yards. They are also encouraging the community to wear orange and white this week leading up to the quarterfinal matchup with North Dakota State Bison. The game will be held Sunday, May 2, 2:00 PM at Bowers Stadium, and broadcasted on ESPN.
Rally posters are available at the Bearkat Ticket Office, Tough Shirts, the Huntsville/Walker County Chamber of Commerce and KSAM Radio.
