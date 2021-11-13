HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston has perhaps their biggest game of the season on Saturday, as Eastern Kentucky comes to town.
The Bearkats (8-0, 4-0 WAC-ASUN Challenge) can lock up the automatic qualifier into the FCS Playoffs on their senior day game.
“We are excited about this upcoming week, it’s a conference championship game and that’s how we see it,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “Eastern Kentucky has played very well and they had a tough one against SFA who we know first hand has tremendously improved. They’ve had a nice run and they have set themselves up to where this is a conference championship. Our players understand that and we are excited.”
Before the Colonels 31-17 lost to SFA, they were riding a five-game winning streak that saw them break into the top-25 poll. Now, EKU (6-3,3-1 WAC/ASUN) has one last chance to make their case to be in the NCAA postseason.
EKU will be led by sophomore quarterback Parker McKinney, who has tossed for 1,801 yards this season. Keeler described him as consistent and can run. The sophomore has rushed for 489 yards this season.
If there is one thing that the Bearkats have struggled with this season is a deep threat. In the Kats game against Tarleton, they yielded over 400 passing yards.
McKinney has four receivers that he frequents, Matt Wilcox leads the receivers room with 322 yards, but Dakota Allen and Jayden Higgins are his favorite targets in the endzone with three touchdowns apiece.
“I think the quarterback is very good and very consistent,” Keeler noted. “Just very consistent and you don’t think he’s a good athlete and then he pulls the ball down and he’s out the gate. He can extend plays and they have some receivers who have some size to them and can make some plays.”
The Colonels will also bring a strong running game with Da’Journ Hewitt leading the charge with 607 yards and seven scores.
With Sam Houston’s defense being built on stopping the run, they will need to play a complete game on the defensive side of the ball, but also need to put together a complete game as a team. Despite coming off a game with a blocked field goal for a touchdown and a fumble recovery.
“I still feel like we like we haven’t had our best game yet,” Bearkats defensive end Jahari Kay said. “I still feel like we need to have a bigger game. We are coming together a lot now but I still feel like we have something left that we haven’t shown. I feel like we haven’t had our breakout game yet. Last game we clocked as a whole but we need to have a bigger game than our previous game.”
Sam Houston’s offense is doing the same, after last week’s rout of Dixie State will need to continue their dominance.
The rushing attacks for the Kats were able to rush for over 400 yards and five scores while getting plenty of people to touch the ball. With possibly one of the deepest running back rooms in college football, the Bearkats will keep relying on them to get the offense started.
As junior quarterback Eric Schmid seemed to have found his groove again he will have to play a complete game again this week. Last week he was also hit with just over 13 seconds left in the first half that saw him head to the locker room early.
Graduate receiver Cody Chrest continues to be Schmid’s top target with Jequez Ezzard sidelined, he leads the Kats with 512 yards. Sophomore Ife Adeyi has also stepped up with his absence and caught 360 yards and has found the endzone six times.
“I think we all feel that way and we a lot more to grow, that’s the skill level we have,” Keeler added. “I don’t know if anybody has the skill level that we do offensively and then add in a greatly improved offensive line. Eric went out a game and then didn’t play his best football but now he is getting back on track. Defensively, we think we have been spotty. There are some things that we need to get fixed there. We all feel that there is a higher level of play that we need to get to and it better come this weekend because if we don’t we will put ourselves in a position to get beat.”
Sam Houston and Eastern Kentucky are set to kick off at noon on Saturday at Elliot T. Bowers stadium.
