Huntsville — Sam Houston volleyball was picked to finish in second place in the Western Athletic Conference Southwest Division, and two Bearkats were also named to the All-WAC preseason team.
The selection comes as the Bearkats prepare to open up the season in a new conference.
Ashley Lewis leads the way for the Bearkats as she enters her final season. Last year she was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year as well as volleyball Student Athlete of the Year. She had 243 kills throughout the season and led the Southland in kills per set with 4.34, which landed her a spot in the top-25 nationally. Lewis posted 11 double-doubles in 14 matches played.
Morgan Janda was the second Bearkat selected to the team. In her sophomore season she was named a part of the All-Southland second team. She had a team-high 411 assists through the 14 matches last season.
The Kats will open up their first competition as a member of the WAC in the Bearkat invitational at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The Bearkats will open up play on Aug. 27 against San Diego State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.