Sam Houston No. 1 in a Deep Stats Perform FCS Top 25

The Sam Houston Bearkats huddle up prior to last week’s season-opener against Northern Arizona.Brian Blalock | SHSU

 Brian Blalock

CHICAGO –  Although the national playoffs won’t begin until Thanksgiving weekend, the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 is stuffed already – with outstanding teams, that is.

Defending FCS champ Sam Houston strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in the national media rankings on Monday after numerous FCS teams made a strong case for a high ranking during the first full week of action.

Six FCS teams posted wins over FBS opponents – the most in one week since 2013: No. 2 South Dakota State (Colorado State), No. 4 Montana (Washington in the sixth all-time FCS win over a nationally ranked FBS opponent), No. 7 Eastern Washington (UNLV), No. 14 UC Davis (Tulsa), No. 15 ETSU (Vanderbilt) and No. 24 Holy Cross (UConn), which returned to the rankings for the first time since Sept. 18, 2017.

Nine different conferences were represented in the rankings, led by the Missouri Valley with six.

STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25

1. Sam Houston (32)

2. South Dakota State (11)

3. James Madison (2)

4. Montana (5)

5. North Dakota State 

6. Delaware 

7. Eastern Washington 

8. Southern Illinois

9. North Dakota

10. Weber State

11. Montana State 

12. Villanova 

13. Southeastern Louisiana

14. UC Davis

15. ETSU

16. Jacksonville State

17. Austin Peay

18. VMI 

19. Central Arkansas

20. Monmouth 

21. Northern Iowa

22. Kennesaw State

23. Missouri State

24. Holy Cross

25. Richmond

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Murray State 125, Chattanooga 72, Nicholls 61, Sacramento State 40, Samford 40, New Hampshire 36, Alabama A&M 34, Furman 20, Sacred Heart 17, Jackson State 14, Illinois State 10, Rhode Island 8, Stephen F. Austin 8, North Carolina Central 7.

