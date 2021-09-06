Sam Houston No. 1 in a Deep Stats Perform FCS Top 25

CHICAGO – Although the national playoffs won’t begin until Thanksgiving weekend, the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 is stuffed already – with outstanding teams, that is.
Defending FCS champ Sam Houston strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in the national media rankings on Monday after numerous FCS teams made a strong case for a high ranking during the first full week of action.
Six FCS teams posted wins over FBS opponents – the most in one week since 2013: No. 2 South Dakota State (Colorado State), No. 4 Montana (Washington in the sixth all-time FCS win over a nationally ranked FBS opponent), No. 7 Eastern Washington (UNLV), No. 14 UC Davis (Tulsa), No. 15 ETSU (Vanderbilt) and No. 24 Holy Cross (UConn), which returned to the rankings for the first time since Sept. 18, 2017.
Nine different conferences were represented in the rankings, led by the Missouri Valley with six.
STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25
1. Sam Houston (32)
2. South Dakota State (11)
3. James Madison (2)
4. Montana (5)
5. North Dakota State
6. Delaware
7. Eastern Washington
8. Southern Illinois
9. North Dakota
10. Weber State
11. Montana State
12. Villanova
13. Southeastern Louisiana
14. UC Davis
15. ETSU
16. Jacksonville State
17. Austin Peay
18. VMI
19. Central Arkansas
20. Monmouth
21. Northern Iowa
22. Kennesaw State
23. Missouri State
24. Holy Cross
25. Richmond
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Murray State 125, Chattanooga 72, Nicholls 61, Sacramento State 40, Samford 40, New Hampshire 36, Alabama A&M 34, Furman 20, Sacred Heart 17, Jackson State 14, Illinois State 10, Rhode Island 8, Stephen F. Austin 8, North Carolina Central 7.
