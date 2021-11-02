HUNTSVILLE — No. 1 Sam Houston looked dominant once again in their performance against Tarleton.
The offense was able to move the ball well, and after stumbling in the first quarter, the defense stepped up and locked it down the rest of the way. And they did it without defensive coordinator Clayton Carlin at the game due to a family matter.
The secondary for the Bearkats, however, took it on the shins with Texans quarterback Steven Duncan throwing for over 400 yards.
“I told the team, after the game, we are going to get everyone's best game and we got their best game,” Sam Houston’s head coach K.C. Keeler said after the game. “It was a five-score game up until the last quarter when we let a few get in on us, but we tried to get some guys off the field and that hurt us a bit. Great win and anytime you go on the road and play a quality opponent you have to feel good with a three-score win.”
The Bearkats started the game on an eight-play 69-yard touchdown drive that set the tempo early. However, Tarleton had the same idea as they drove down and tied the match up. It was a tough first quarter for the Bearkat secondary as Duncan was able to pick them apart and lead his team to a first-quarter tied at 14.
Duncan took the Bearkats for over 100 yards in the first quarter.
“It was as good of a week of practice as we have had,” Keeler noted. “They have some good players, [Duncan] can sling the ball around, we really like their wide receivers and their line protected well. You can’t flinch, you have to know you are getting everybody’s best game and we got their best game.”
Despite Duncan tossing the ball around all game, the defensive line did their job in shutting the running game down. The Texans were held to just 2.7 yards per rush and only added 61 yards on the ground. Senior defensive end Scean Mustin had a big game for the Kats nabbing the lone sack.
“Those guys came out and played their butts off,” Bearkat’s defensive end Joe Wallace said. “They did really well with the R-P-O and their coaches did a good job putting them in the best position possible. They did really well today. We made the corrections and we got those guys down three or four scores. It’s tough to fight back when you can't run the ball with us upfront.”
Offensively, the Bearkats look the best they have all year. Junior quarterback Eric Schmid didn't have a career day but he used his legs to extend plays and rush for a touchdown. This is something that Sam Houston has missed in the last few weeks from him.
Junior running back Ramon Jefferson had his standard day in the office taking the Texan’s defense for 168 yards. These are the performances that the Bearkats will need to get back a National Championship.
Another thing that was able to help the offense flow was Schmid being able to find graduate receiver Cody Chrest, after not being able to connect with him in the previous game against Jacksonville State. Chrest was able to come down with 148 yards which set up the offense to strike on several occasions.
This game felt like it was a pivotal game for the offense to find their stride and it felt like they did with their 578 yards of total offense.
“They started giving us man coverage and we have some really good receivers,” Schmid noted. “They were making a bunch of plays and I was getting the ball near them. We did a good job running the ball, I thought we did pretty well offensively minus a few stalled-out drives.”
NEXT UP
The Bearkats will return home for another WAC Conference game against Dixie State. The game is set to kick off at 2 p.m. at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on Saturday.
