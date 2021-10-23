Rested Bearkat squad prepped for clash with Jacksonville State

HUNTSVILLE — In a game that received all the pregame hype, No. 1 Sam Houston football is ready to face a tough Jacksonville State team in what could be a deciding game towards claiming the WAC-ASUN automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs.
Both teams come into this game undefeated in AQ7 play and coming off a bye week, which helps both teams recharge players to finish out their seasons.
“We’ve played 15 games already, since February we have played 15 games,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “I think there has been some mental and physical fatigue and hopefully we are going to hit our second wind here because we are playing a really outstanding opponent in Jacksonville State. I’ve been really happy, I thought we had a great week of practice. Our kids know the competition we have coming in and also the fact that it is homecoming and that we are the No. 1 team in the country. We need to start playing more like the No. 1 team in the country.”
Jacksonville State (3-3, 1-0) has had experience knocking off top teams on the road this year, with a Week 2 win over Florida State University, the Gamecocks understand playing on big stages.
The Gamecocks will be led by senior signal-caller Zerrick Cooper, who has played in five games and has thrown for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. The senior also isn't scared to use his feet, as he has rushed for 108 total yards for additional two scores. His best game was a loss to UT Martin where he threw for over 300 yards.
Freshman receiver P.J. Wells has been a top target for Cooper with 294 yards and an average of 49 yards per game. Ahmad Edwards has been the other top target with 239 yards and a team-high three scores.
The run game has struggled this season for the Gamecocks, but junior back Josh Samuel has been their bright spot with 344 yards, despite the team struggling with their fun game the Bearkats are not taking their offensive attack lightly.
“The way we have our defense set up is as run stoppers,” Bearkats linebacker Markel Perry said. “Seeing that they kind of struggle with their run game, we still are going to take it as serious as any other team. At the same time, we are not going to doubt any of their abilities. Just because they have had problems in the past it doesn't mean they won’t have new wrinkles.”
If the Bearkats want to win this game they will need to start playing like a championship-level team.
Through their first five games, the offense has not been up to the task of the top-ranked team in the country. While the Kats have been batted with injuries, junior quarterback Eric Schmid will need to find his timing with his receivers to rack up yards.
QUARTERBACK PLAY
Schmid missed one game this year with an undisclosed injury but hasn’t not his best football in the games he has played throughout the season. The junior has still tacked on 960 yards this season, but in the game against Lamar he tossed for a season-low 159 yards.
RUNNING BACKS
With junior back Ramon Jefferson fighting an injury, things have fallen on sophomore Noah Smith. While Smith had a career day against Lamar, his production may need to continue strong for the Kats. Smith finished the game last week with 119 yards and a score.
INJURY BUG
In the game against Lamar, Jefferson and graduate Jequez Ezzard both sat out the second half. While both guys have dealt with injuries all week, Keeler alluded that the horse-collar tackle on Ezzard in the first game of the season has led to some setbacks. With the bye week, he gave the players plenty of rest and expects players to be back in near full health.
“Hindsight, it’s been brilliant what we’ve done. I don’t know physically how we would have played a game at a high level after last week's game,” Keeler noted. “We were that banged up after SFA and Lamar. That's just the way things work sometimes. We feel pretty good we are going to have near 100% of the guys ready to go… Now we have to go five straight. We know if we can navigate five straight we get a bye week going into the playoffs.”
DISTRACTIONS
Everybody loves Twitter and Twitter rumors, especially about ESPN’s supershow “College Gameday”. Over the bye week, there have been tons of rumblings about the show setting up their studio at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium for this game. On top of that, the Bearkats now own the longest winning streak in Divison 1 football at 16, while staying the No. 1 team in the country since Week 1.
On top of all of that, it’s homecoming week for the Bearkats. Sam Houston has won 13 of their last 14, but also has an 11-game winning streak in Homecoming games. It’s also the 200th game at Bowers Stadium.
“I try to address everything with the guys. I’m one of those upfront and honest guys,” Keeler said. “We all have seen the rumors about Game Day coming, great let’s keep winning maybe they will come. Homecoming is a big deal. One thing I try to explain to them is there will be somebody who has never seen you play before.”
GAME INFORMATION
Sam Houston and Jacksonville State are set to kick off at 2 p.m. today at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium with the game streaming on the ESPN + platform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.