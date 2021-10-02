The mere mention of Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin in the same sentence brings back waves of memories for many college football fans in south Texas.
Since its inception in 1923, the Battle of the Piney Woods has had a long journey to become one the oldest active rivalry games in all of football. With Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin set to go toe-to-toe for the 95th time in 98 years, there have been some pretty crazy moments.
For starters, the 2020 game was canceled after Sam Houston elected to play in the spring of 2021, while SFA elected to keep their season in the fall. It was the first time since World War II that the two teams didn’t face off against each other in a season.
With its return on Saturday, coaches and players are expecting one of the craziest environments in the rivalry’s rich history.
“I tell this story all the time. I remember walking off the field at my first Battle of the Piney Woods and saying to Bobby Williams, ‘You didn’t explain to me the intensity of this game to a good level, you tried but you didn’t,’’’ Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “I tell the players this all the time, it’s a unique experience and it’s one of the great rivalries.”
Sam Houston currently holds a 58-34-2 record over the Lumberjacks, but in the beginning, SFA was able to grab the first two victories with scores of 19-6 and 3-2.
The Bearkats secured their first win in the series in 1925, by a score of 6-0, in the first game that was officially branded as the Battle of the Piney Woods.
Despite the series being played as a home-and-home series for fans until 2010, the move to NRG Stadium has brought more light to the game for fans and alumni. With attendance over 20,000 most years and national television audiences through Bally Sports Southwest and on the ESPN+ streaming app.
In the most recent years, we have also seen both teams leading a charge with a move to a brand new conference to help revive their football division and bring it back to the national stage.
While this rivalry started with two teacher’s colleges in the Piney Woods of Texas, this game has remained strong with these two teams and the development of social media has continued to help drive these teams deep-lying hatred for each other.
“It’s a big rivalry game. You see all around school … teachers are talking about and students are talking about it. But, in the locker room, it’s been a locked-in focus for us,” Sam Houston running back Ramon Jefferson said.
GAME INFORMATION
Sam Houston will be seeking their 10th consecutive win in the series on Saturday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
10 memorable games from the Battle of the Piney Woods
1925 — Sam Houston 6, Stephen F. Austin 0
The first game in which Sam Houston was able to capture a win over the Lumberjacks.
1936 — Stephen F. Austin 7, Sam Houston 6
This game was the Lumberjack’s third win in a row of the Bearkats, which ties their longest ever win streak in the near 100 year series.
1946 — Sam Houston 20, Stephen F. Austin 7
The series took a four-year hiatus for World War II. This also became the Bearkat’s sixth straight win over the Lumberjacks, which was the most all-time until 2011 to present time, where the Kats have won nine straight. This game also resembles some of the same qualities as this game as it was the first game against each other in over a year.
2002 — Sam Houston 10, Stephen F. Auston 7
Another late-game touchdown by the Bearkats lifted them to the three-point victory over the ranked Lumberjacks. This game was also the Jacks homecoming game. After this game, SFA quit scheduling Sam Houston as their homecoming opponent.
2003 — Stephen F. Austin 34, Sam Houston 31
The game was down to the final second at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium, and the Jacks were able to secure the win behind the leg of Ryan Rossner and his 54-yard field goal that split the uprights for the win. This would also be the last time that SFA won a game in Huntsville.
2006 — Sam Houston 21, Stephen F. Austin 17
With 12:39 left in the game, Andrew Audelin carried the ball into the endzone for a one-yard Bearkat touchdown to help lift Sam Houston to a come-from-behind victory.
2010 — Stephen F. Austin 31, Sam Houston 28
The first game within the current NRG Stadium — previously known as Reliant Stadium. The teams saw a record turnout of 24,685 people as the No.4 Jacks were able to grab their lone win in Houston.
2011 — Sam Houston 45, Stephen F. Austin 10
While the score is not all that exciting, it was the first time the Bearkats won a game in Houston, and also a pretty significant moment with the Timothy Flanders Flip.
2013 — Sam Houston 56, Stephen F. Auston 49
Want to talk about a major rivalry shootout. This game had it all. In the fourth quarter alone the teams combined for 49 points. With Sam Houston scoring their 28 points in 2:28.
2019 — Sam Houston 31, Stephen F. Austin 20
While the score may be separated by two scores, the game did not feel that way. The Jacks were able to strike first in this one holding a 10-0 lead over the Kats. Sam Houston was then able to score a quick 14 points before the half to gain the lead back. With 10:36 left in the game, SFA was able to score on an interception and grabbed a late 17-20 lead over the Kats. Sam Houston was then able to score twice within 1:13 seconds to seal the 11 point victory.
