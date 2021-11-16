HUNTSVILLE — For the 20th consecutive week, Sam Houston football has been able to say that they are winners. The Bearkats were able to move to 9-0 on the year and clinch the WAC/ASUN challenge to receive an automatic bid into the FCS Playoffs on Saturday.
Sam Houston also looked like the dominant team that fans saw over the spring season.
“The guys all know it’s a pretty simple path, if we win next week we are in Texas for the entire run,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “It’s exciting and our guys understand what is on the line next week.”
As the Bearkats beat Eastern Kentucky by 14 points, it just appears they have found their groove yet again. Junior quarterback Eric Schmid put up a season-high 392 passing yards through the air and connected with six receivers, with two having over 100 yards.
The Kats are also doing their part on the ground, with 2,139 rushing yards this season, led by junior back Ramon Jefferson with 886 yards.
“I think all throughout the year we’ve grown, a big emphasis we’ve had is trying to have a game with no turnovers and we did that today,” Schmid noted. “That was a big step for us. Hopefully, we just keep making strides and getting better each week.”
And with the offense getting back, the Bearkats defense is still dominating. Before last Saturday’s game, EKU was averaging 147 yards on the ground. The Bearkat defense held them to just 30.
Junior linebacker Trevor Williams led the way with nine solo tackles, with two of those being in the backfield. He is one of the reason’s this defense remains at the top level among several other players who step up when their time comes.
“[We just] need to keep improving,” Williams noted. “We need to fix some things that we didn’t do well in this game and just make sure we correct those mistakes and go out and get ready for next week.”
OFFENSIVE OUTPUT
Sam Houston is building on each week and has proved that since their second bye week. In the second half of their season, they have faced two formally ranked opponents and won by a combined score 0f 198-79 through their last four games.
This team is gaining momentum and it is at the right time as the playoffs are near.
“If you can get some momentum going in the playoffs it will get you in the right spot. We know that we have to close out the season and focus on one game at a time. We just have to keep getting better for the future,” Schmid said.
DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE
With its entire lineup returning from the championship run, the Bearkats were expected to continue its defensive dominance.
On Saturday, it was Williams’ turn to show out.
Senior defensive ends Jahari Kay, Joseph Wallace and senior linebacker Markel Perry have all had games this year where they become the breakout player.
“At the end of the day they are the ones that have kept us in ballgames when the offense has a downer,” Keeler added. “They are the ones keeping us in those ball games.”
NEXT UP
Sam Houston will close out their regular-season slate on Saturday with a trip to Abilene to face Abilene Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.