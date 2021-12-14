HUNTSVILLE — Undefeated Sam Houston could not escape a high-powered Montana State offense Saturday night at Elliot T. Bowers stadium.
Sam Houston fell 42-19 to the Bobcats in a game that never felt like it was in reach for the Bearkats, after an opening-drive touchdown broke the game open for Montana State.
“For the first time on Wednesday, I could see us start to peter out,” Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler said after the loss. “We didn’t finish practice, it was just so noticeable because of how well we practiced for this period of time. On Wednesday, I saw a little dip off and I saw it in the locker room coming out today. We played with a lot of emotion and a lot of energy, we were just a tick behind and just not there. I think we lost to a really good team that executed better than us, but I think we ran out of gas.”
One of the big reasons for this loss was that junior quarterback Eric Schmid threw three interceptions, two of which were directly thrown at the Bobcat defender.
While interceptions are something that Schmid has done throughout his career at Sam Houston, there were no turnovers produced by the Bearkats throughout the game, which caused a separation in the turnover margin. Although the Bearkat defense has been able to overcome the turnovers, the Montana State offense was just too much for the Bearkat defense.
“We knew they were going to run the ball well,” Sam Houston linebacker Trevor Williams said. “We knew they were going to take some shots down the field. With those 50/50 balls, it’s up in the air in those certain situations. They were able to make some plays.”
Montana State’s offense was led by true-freshman Tommy Mellott, who made his first start last week. The freshman accounted for four of the five touchdowns for the Bobcats, even completing the hat trick with passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in the game. Sam Houston did not have any answers to this quarterback after he had one game’s worth of film.
Sam Houston quickly learned that Mellott could throw the ball downfield on the first drive for a 30-yard gain that also saw a flag for hands to the face, which added another 15 yards to the play and set the Bobcats up inside the red zone for their first score.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Bearkats ran two plays before Schmid threw his first interception of the day, setting up the Bobcats for their second score of the night.
Before the end of the first half, Sam Houston was looking at a 28-point deficit.
“We were down 28 and we came back and got six, then we came back and scored again and we had some things going, we had them pinned down at the one-yard line and we couldn’t get a stop,” Keeler noted. “We had an opportunity to get back in it, but we couldn’t finish things off.”
Offensively, Sam Houston wasn’t ready. The Bobcat defense did everything they needed to stall the Bearkats. The Bearkats’ offensive line was not able to get anything opened up for the running game and Schmid was sacked four times.
Junior running back Ramon Jefferson, who is top-10 in FCS rushing yards this year, was held to 17 yards while sophomore Noah Smith led the team with 34 yards.
The Bearkats rely heavily on their rushing game and with that eliminated, Schmid couldn’t carry the team. Despite him throwing for over 350 yards, most of them came with a long field goal and one 61-yard touchdown throw to Ife Adeyi that gave them some life in the game.
“The defensive line kept getting to the quarterback and we lost the turnover battle,” Adeyi said. “It’s hard to win games when you lose the turnover battle.”
With the season coming to an abrupt end for the Bearkats, they will now have to regroup and rebound for the upcoming season. The first step with that is finding an offensive coordinator. Now that the Bearkats are eliminated and out of the playoffs, Ryan Carty is officially the next head coach at the University of Delaware, leaving the job vacant. Sam Houston will also need to fill a plethora of holes due to graduation. All three of their defensive line starters and their corners were seniors.
The early signing period opens tomorrow and the Kats will know how their next class will start to shape up, as they will also have the transfer portal to work with to bring players in.
Now, with the Bearkats moving to Conference USA on July 1, 2023, this offseason will be tricky. They currently don’t know if they will be competing as an FBS independent next year or at the FCS level for the final time. One thing is for sure, if they upvote their scholarships, they will be ineligible at the FCS level.
But as of now, the Bearkats will put this season behind them, as the longest winning streak in Division I football closes at 22 straight wins and the Bearkats can say they won 21 games in the 2021 calendar year, which is a record that may never get broken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.