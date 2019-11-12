Oramas nets Player of the Week honors after strong start

The Sam Houston State Bearkats are off to a 2-0 start, and the Southland Conference has taken notice of one of the team’s top contributors.
Senior guard Jenniffer Oramas was named the Southland Player of the Week on Tuesday after an impressive first week of the 2019-20 season. Oramas averaged 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in victories over Howard Payne and UL Lafayette.
The Bearkats now enter a stretch that will see them play seven of their next nine games on the road, beginning Thursday at Texas Tech. That game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
