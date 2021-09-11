No. 1 Sam Houston vs Southeast Missouri, 1st clash since '94

HUNTSVILLE — After defeating a strong Northern Arizona team in Week 1 of the season, Sam Houston will return to Bowers Stadium for the first time since winning its first FCS National Championship.
With the No. 1 Bearkats only having 110 days between games, they came out strong and it looked like the rust was minimal.
“This may be an unpopular opinion, but I appreciated the short turnaround,” Bearkats receiver Cody Chrest said. “I was able to recover and come into the season fully healthy. Sometimes, you get a long break and have to knock off the rust. For me personally, and from what it looked like from the rest of the guys, we went into the season fresh off and rolling.”
After the game against the Lumberjacks’, Chrest leads the Bearkats in receiving yards with 113.
Junior quarterback Eric Schmid started the game rough with an opening drive fumble, but finished with 275 passing yards, adding three scores in the win. He will look to build on those numbers as he faces a pass defense of the Redhawks that allowed 460 yards through the air against No. 7 Southern Illinois.
Bearkats junior running back Ramon Jefferson also had a strong performance in the season-opening win, rushing for 143 yards on 11 attempts with a score. The running back stable from the Bearkats will have their work cut out for them after SEMO’s defense allowed 93 yards in their opener.
Despite the 553 yards, the Redhawks defense played exceptionally well on third down. They held Southern Illinois to 3-for-11 on third-down conversions, which is something Bearkats have competed 7-14 times this season.
“They give you some unique challenges for our offense,” Bearkats head coach K.C. Keeler said. “They will give you some funky stuff defensively and give you some things that you really have to work on. They have three big guys inside that will challenge you to run the football. They also have some edge players that really come off with speed.”
The Kats will also have a healthy Jaquez Ezzard back after he went down last Thursday.
Defensively, the Bearkats will need to eliminate the halftime lull they had against NAU, when the Lumberjacks took the ball down field twice before Bearkats linebacker Trevor Williams snagged a 75-yard pick-six and flipped the script.
Sam Houston will now switch their focus to a run-heavy offense.
The Redhawks rushing attack was powered by Geno Hess, who posted 104 yards last week.
Sam Houston’s defense allowed the Lumberjacks’ to go 10-for-21 on third-down conversions and 1-for-1 on fourth. Eliminating some third-down conversions will help get the defense off the field and get some rest.
“I think everybody is going to be locked in this week,” Bearkats defensive end Jevon Leon said. “This team is a heavy running team and we are going to have to stay focused on stopping the run. We need to make them throw passes and then swarm and compete.”
“That’s the nature of a bend, don’t break defense,” Keeler added. “I don’t think the staff was happy with third or fourth down conversions. I think that is something they pride themselves in. We didn’t feel great in the red zone, but I think a lot of it was first-game stuff.”
Sam Houston will honor first responders Saturday against Southeast Missouri on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. inside Elliot T. Bowers Stadium, with the game broadcasted on the ESPN+ streaming platform.
