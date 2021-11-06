No. 1 Sam Houston looks to continue win streak against Dixie State

HUNTSVILLE — Trap games are common for a surging No. 1 team like Sam Houston, and a matchup against a 0-8 Dixie State team could end up being one. Not to mention a Top-25 opponent in Eastern Kentucky on the horizon.
Sam Houston (7-0. 4-0 WAC/ASUN Challenge) is also coming off one of their best performances of the season beating Tarleton 45-27 last Saturday.
“I love how these kids attack practice and attack the games, I’m surprised that we haven’t even worn out a little bit,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “I think a great testament is to our schedule and how we did some of those things and also the fact that these kids just love to play football. Excited to play Dixie State and some of the Delaware staff said ‘they are gonna play with their hair on fire.’ So it’s almost like a warning to be aware.”
Dixie State has played a tough schedule throughout this season that has led to some difficult defeats. The Trailblazers will be led by freshman quarterback Koby Tracy who is filling in for sophomore Kenyon Oblad. Through five games of being the signal-caller, the freshman has had glimpses of success with his near 64% completion rate.
He has also tossed for 836 yards through his five games and has kept the Trailblazers competitive in games.
Shutting down run games has been a specialty of the Bearkat defense and they will look to continue that against a team that averages just 70 yards per game. The Trailblazers will be led by Drew Kannley-Robles who leads the team with 451 yards.
“We have this whole mentality that it’s not about them it’s about us. Football is cumulative and if we don’t get better this week it’s gonna affect us next week and so on. This is not a tough game to get your guys motivated for because you look at the tape their schedule has been brutal. They have played the best teams in the country. We have developed a mindset that we know we are going to be going into a lot of hostile territories and playing against some of the best teams in the country.”
While the Bearkat offense excelled in last week's game and started to roll again the they will need to keep their play behind junior quarterback Eric Schmid and junior running back Ramon Jefferson.
The duo combined for 480 yards last week and are a big reason why the Bearkats are still ranked number 1 in the country.
Outside of a handful of injuries that plague the offense but now that they are at full health and the team seems to be on the right track. With the rock-solid offensive line blocking, this team can light it up in the run game.
“They are two dynamic duos, it’s a blessing to have two running backs that can come in and change the game,” Bearkat's offensive lineman Eleasah Anderson said. “Ramon is so fluid and so smooth in his game, and Noah can change the game being a receiving back. It just gives us a lot of help. We just try and open up holes as much as we can so they can’t get opportunities to run the ball.”
The game will kickoff at noon today at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.
