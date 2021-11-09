No.1 Sam Houston has plenty to build on after win over Dixie State

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football continues to build from week to week, but after their blowout win over Dixie State, the Bearkats will have plenty to build off of.
The Bearkats offense, who at times seemed to struggle this season, was able to put together one of their top performances of the season, as they had five running backs find the endzone and rushed for over 400 yards.
“We have constantly talked about running the ball better and being more efficient,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said after the game. “I thought we were pretty efficient and ran the ball pretty well. Defensively, making those big plays in the backend was important. We shut down the running game and that has been a standard for us. It was a game that we needed to get guys out there and play. Everything we wanted to get out of this game, we got out of it.”
With the regular season drawing to a close, this could be the game that gives Sam Houston the boost they need heading into the final two games and eventual playoffs. With a team that is already hungry for another championship, they are gaining momentum each week.
As the offense gained 592 yards, the receiver room was missing Jequez Ezzard but reverted back to earlier this season with nine receivers catching a ball. With junior quarterback Eric Schmid only playing in the first half, he was able to throw for 124 yards through the air and found senior tight end Isaac Schley for a touchdown.
“We know that we have a strong running back room,” junior running back Ramon Jefferson noted. “The way we practice and the way we go hard throughout the week, we work our moves and our open-field moves. Little things like that. It’s exciting going forward knowing that we have so much depth.”
The Bearkat defense always seemed to have a groove this year but this week it was different, and they will also have a performance to build from. The Kat defense combined for three turnovers including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and then a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown.
Sam Houston’s run defense has been rock solid all year and nothing changed this week as they limited the Trailblazers to just 58-net yards. While the run defense has been solid all year, the secondary has had some holes and gave up large plays against Tarleton.
The large plays were limited in this game as Dixie State’s longest play was a 27-yard pitch and catch.
“During practice, we had a whole team period of straight passes,” Bearkats cornerback Jaylen Thomas said. “I felt like we practiced well. We took what we did in practice and applied it to the field.”
With the Bearkats the lone undefeated FCS program they will have to turn their attention to an Eastern Kentucky team that is coming off a loss to Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.