HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston is once again looking like a national championship team.
After weeks of close calls the top-ranked Bearkats found their mojo on Saturday with a dominating 42-7 win over a Jacksonville State squad that made it to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs just five months prior.
The Bearkats (6-0, 4-0 WAC-ASUN Challenge) were able to score 42-unanswered points in the win, with 21 points coming in the third quarter.
“When you beat a top-25 team 42-7 you have to feel pretty good about it,” Sam Houston’s head coach K.C. Keeler said. “We made a couple of mistakes early in the game, but after that we played pretty well. It was good to see Eric [Schmid] back on track, because you can see what he does to create and extend plays. That’s a good football team we beat.”
After having a bye week to heal up and get better, the Bearkat offense is taking the steps they need to get back to the National Championship team they were six months ago. Junior quarterback Eric Schmid seemed to be back to himself, as the offense posted 463 total yards.
Schmid seemed to be more comfortable in the pocket, as well as extending plays with his feet. The junior tossed for 235 yards and two scores in the win, and was able to rush for 40 yards and another score. He was able to keep the defense on their toes in the second half.
“The biggest thing was just don’t make mistakes. We had a couple of situations where we made some mistakes,” Keeler noted. “We would either run the wrong route or had miscues on how we ran the ball. We cleaned that up and we started rolling. That’s just what we can do, when we play clean no one in this country can beat us.”
Junior running back Ramon Jefferson had another strong performance, leading the team with 110 rushing yards and two scores. He led the rushing attack, but sophomore Noah Smith also had a strong performance adding 20 yards and getting the Bearkats the go-ahead touchdown in the first quarter.
Getting graduate receiver Jequez Ezzard back helped open up the offense, too. The play-maker seemed back to his typical ways of making defenders miss in the open field. He led the way with receivers with seven receptions for 84-yards. Ife Adeyi brought in the other touchdown on a 66-yard to start the 21-point third quarter.
“They are special, Jefferson is one of the best backs in the country and Ezzard is the best wide receiver/punt returner,” Keeler said. “When you take two of the best players out in the second half of Lamar, I think it was a smart move. They got healthy and they both played outstanding. It’s gonna be great having both those guys near 100% moving forward.
“The o-line was opening up holes and I missed last game so it was good getting back out there,” Jefferson added. “ We have so much talent on the offensive side of the ball. There’s a lot of people who get the ball in their hands and everybody has the “it” factor to get the touchdown.”
After giving up a first-drive touchdown to the Gamecocks, the defense stepped up. The swarm and complete unit of the Kats hit the quarterback 13 times and brought him to the ground two more times. They also did this despite not having defensive linebacker Markel perry.
While the defense has played solid ball all season, this game just felt different. The team seemed to come together unlike other games. The McCollum brothers made big plays with Zyon coming up with an interception and Tristin led the team with seven tackles and two pass breakups.
It just looks like the team is having fun on the turf.
“The energy was electric out there from the start to the finish,” Tristin said. “We were just trying to keep our foot on the gas the entire time, every single time we went out there that’s what we were emphasizing out there. As long as we keep the energy up it’s hard to get through.”
NEXT UP
Sam Houston will hit the road for a meeting with Tarleton State. It will be just the second time in school history that the two teams have clashed, with the last meeting being a 44-14 Bearkat victory in 2004.
