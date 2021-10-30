No. 1 Bearkats visit Tarleton for first time since 2004

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football looked like a team on a mission next week.
Now, the top-ranked Bearkats are traveling over 200 miles for a matchup with newfound conference opponent Tarleton, squaring off with the Texans for just the second time in program history. It will be the first matchup under the guidance of Bearkat head coach K.C. Keeler.
“It’s a little bit like the playoffs,” Keeler said. “We had never played South Dakota State before and Monmouth was new to us. There's some commonality and they have done a phenomenal job with the facilities. When you look at the tape they are well-coached and they are playing really hard. They have had some success at times and they look really good. You know you are going to get their best shot.”
The Bearkats (6-0, 4-0 WAC/ ASUN Challenge) are riding a 42-7 win over Jacksonville State, in which the offense took a step back in the right direction, they will need to keep that up against a Tarleton team that is also coming off a 17-14 win over Division II opponent Midwestern State.
The Texans (4-3, 1-1 WAC) will be led by quarterback Steven Duncan, who has tossed for 1,429 yards. However, he has only had four games over 200 yards, with his most being 299.
While the Bearkats host a strong running defense, the duo of backs the Texans have in Daniel Wright Jr. and Jayy McDonald could be a handful for this squad.
Sam Houston’s defense will still be led by their big men upfront and will have to continue to dominate the opposing offensive lines.
“It’s a mismatch for everybody we play,” Keeler noted about his defensive front. “Until we get into the playoffs, most teams we play will dominate that side of the ball. I think if you look at the NFL it's all about quarterback play and about the defensive line play. I think that’s where it starts.”
With Sam Houston opening up their offense against the Gamecocks last week there seems to be a different feel. Junior quarterback Eric Schmid seemed to have found his rhythm in the second half after missing the game against Stephen F. Austin and having a rough outing against Lamar.
The offense also gained back graduate Jequez Ezzard last week, which opens it up more. The thing about the Bearkats, though, is they don’t have just one player maker on the offense. They have several.
Sophomore wideout Ife Adeyi steps up when he needs to, graduate Cody Chrest has performed well and the running back room of junior Ramon Jefferson, sophomore Noah Smith and senior Kyran Jackson all step up when they are called upon.
“It all starts with practicing perfectly, we try to emphasize practicing like a championship team because that’s who we are,” Adeyi said. “We try to stay focused on the goals ahead of us and the team ahead of us. We also keep each other up when things don’t go our way. When big plays happen it helps our offense get going.”
While the offense is taking steps in the right direction, Keeler see’s it as just another stepping stone on how this team needs to continue to grow.
GAME INFORMATION
The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville. Fans can stream the game on the ESPN+ platform.
