New-look Kats attempt to 'make their own history'

Brenda Gray is on the verge of her 700th career win, but as far as she’s concerned her record might as well be 0-0.
The Sam Houston State head coach, who has 699 wins to her credit, isn’t worried about personal accomplishments as the Bearkats prepare to launch their 2019 campaign. Rather, she’s focused on the current group of players — and the mark they will leave on the program.
“I know there's a lot of people that get caught up in wins and losses, but I just never had,” Gray said. “This is a new team that gets to make their own history, so to me, we're starting back over at zero.”
Sam Houston State is set to open its season on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a showdown against Prairie View A&M. The match is part of the Bearkat Invitational at Johnson Coliseum, a two-day event that will also feature Louisiana Tech and Oral Roberts.
With seven freshmen and a pair of transfers being added to a roster that includes just two seniors, the greatest challenge for the Kats — especially early in the season — will be blending the old with the new. They’ve only had two weeks to practice as a full team so far.
“That'll be our key, just because we have so many people new to the team that will be playing,” Gray added. “It's just a matter of getting all six of those girls comfortable playing with each other.”
As the lone seniors on the team, Gray has noticed Ashleigh Traylor and Addison Miller step into leadership roles for the Bearkats.
The coach notes that although they might have a different style of leadership, it’s one that has allowed new players to grow comfortable with their spot on the team.
“They're a little bit more laid back, so therefore the younger ones feel a little more comfortable,” she said. “They demand the right way on the court, and they are welcoming individuals. ... Their style of leadership — although it may be a little different — works.”
Despite roster turnover, the Bearkats enter the 2019 season as one of the favorites in the Southland Conference. Following a third-place finish last year, Sam Houston State was recently picked third in the league’s preseason poll.
Gray is confident in her team’s chances too.
“I believe this team is going to do great things this year,” the coach remarked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.