DENVER – Sam Houston football is still gaining attention from their new conference.
Bearkat freshman kicker, Seth Morgan, received the nod for Special Teams Player of the Week after hitting a career-high 50-yard field goal in a win against Southeast Missouri.
Abilene Christian’s Stone Earle and Tarleton’s D.J. Harris were also recognized as the WAC’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, for September 6 through September 12.
Morgan, a freshman kicker from Houston, hit all eight of his kicks in a 52-14 win over Southeast Missouri State. In addition to going 7-for-7 on PATs, he hit a 50-yard field goal on his first attempt of the season. He is now 4-for-4 in his career on field goals of at least 40 yards.
Earle, a redshirt freshman quarterback from Keller, Texas, was nearly perfect on Saturday night in a 62-7 win over Louisiana College. Connecting on 18-of-19, he finished the day with 233 yards passing and six touchdowns for a 302.0 efficiency rating. He connected to five different receivers for scores, finishing just one touchdown short of the program record.
Harris, a sophomore linebacker from Houston, recorded a team-high 12 tackles to go with a forced fumble, sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, a safety and three quarterback hurries in the Texans’ 54-7 win over Fort Lewis. He has now started the year with consecutive double-digit tackle games and leads the WAC with 11.5 tackles per game.
Offensive award nominees included Sam Houston’s Ramon Jefferson, who set a new career-high in rushing for the second straight week, rushing the ball 11 times for 153 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Jaylen Thomas was also nominated for the defensive award after having a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown.
