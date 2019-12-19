McRobert earns All-American honors

Sam Houston State punter Matt McRobert has reeled in a number of postseason accolades following his second year with the Bearkats, capped by being named to the STATS FCS All-America second team on Thursday.
The Australia native was named to the second team AP All-America team earlier this week, in addition to being named one of 10 finalists for the FCS Punter of the Year award, an honor in its first year of presentation from the Augusta Sports Council which also presents the Ray Guy Award at the FBS level.
McRobert was named to the all-Southland Conference first team at the conclusion of the regular season after a stellar 2019 campaign. He booted every punt for the Kats this season, leading the league with an average of 44.3 yards per kick, while helping SHSU lead the FCS in net punting with a 41.5-yard average.
Of his 85 punts, only three went as touchbacks and did not have a touchback until the seventh game of the season. Opposing returners did not register a return of longer than 23 yards all year. He booted 29 punts inside the 20-yard line, including 13 inside the 10-yard line.
McRobert tallied five punts of longer than 60 yards, including a 74-yard boot in the season finale vs HBU that tied his own school record set last year and was tied for the eighth longest punt in all of FCS in 2019.
