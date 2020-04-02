Leggett earns first-team all-academic honors

One of the Sam Houston State Bearkats’ top standouts on the basketball court has been recognized by the Southland Conference for her excellence in the classroom.
Sam Houston State sophomore forward Amber Leggett was one of five student-athletes named to the league’s all-academic first team earlier this week. A first-team all-SLC selection for her on-court success, Leggett was an automatic choice to the all-academic squad in her first year of eligibility for it.
Leggett is the first Bearkat to land on the conference's all-academic team since Angela Beadle was named to the second team in 2016. She is the first to make her way onto the first team since Britni Martin in 2013.
Holding a 3.50 GPA in Computer Software Engineering Technology, the Florida native was the only player in the Southland to average 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game this season. She led the Kats and ranked second in the SLC with an average of 15.6 points per game and was second in the league with 2.8 steals per contest.
