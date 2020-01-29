CORPUS CHRISTI — Sam Houston State women’s basketball has now lost two straight.
After opening up league play on a tear with eight straight Southland Conference wins, the Bearkat women came up on the short end Wednesday night as they were unable to overcome a slow third quarter in a 57-54 loss at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
The Bearkat women brought the game even midway through the fourth quarter, after a Jennifer Oramas 3-pointer tied the game at 49. However, SHSU would be held to only two field goals throughout the remainder of the game with the Lady Islanders going on an 8-5 run to seal the win.
Amber Leggett led the Bearkat women in the scoring column with 13 points, while Faith Cook has 11 points and Courtney Cleveland had nine.
Sam Houston State (13-6, 8-2 Southland Conference) will return home to Johnson Coliseum as they face Piney Woods rival Stephen F. Austin with a 3 p.m. tip. The game can be streamed on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App.
