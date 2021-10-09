Kats snap Piney Woods skid with sweep of SFA

HUNTSVILLE – It's been a long time coming for the Sam Houston volleyball team, but on Friday the Bearkats took care of business in quick fashion, sweeping past rival Stephen F. Austin at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.
The Kats (10-5, 3-0 WAC) had not gotten past the Ladyjacks (12-4, 3-1 WAC) since the semifinals of the 2016 Southland Conference Tournament, falling five consecutive times before Friday's performance.
It was the first time Sam Houston had swept SFA in Huntsville since 2012 and marked the first win over the Kats' chief rival for anyone on the current roster.
The win also leaves the Kats as the lone team still unbeaten in WAC play through two weeks.
Sam Houston got double-figure outings from each of its top three hitters, including Ashley Lewis who finished with 13 kills and 12 digs, hitting .263 for the night. Catherine Krieger and Breanne Chausse each tallied 10 of their own, each hitting over .200 and helping the Kats hit .215 for the match.
Morgan Janda finished with 31 assists, and Hannah Baker (13 digs) and Madeline McKinney (10 digs) each held down the back line with double-figure digs. But it was play at the net that proved to be a swing category for the Kats, led by five block assists from McKenzie Morvant.
De'Janae Gilmore delivered a pair of block solos and four kills, while Chausse just missed tying a career high with five block assists.
