Sam Houston State was barely on the radar outside of Huntsville when the 2018-19 women’s basketball season got underway. But over the course of the next few months, the Bearkats made themselves impossible to ignore.
With the team’s 2019-20 campaign set to get underway early next month, nobody is overlooking the Kats.
A year removed from being picked to finish dead-last in the Southland Conference, Sam Houston State was recently voted third in the league’s preseason poll, receiving one first-place selection. With Southland Coach of the Year Ravon Justice back for her second year at the helm, and top newcomer Jaylonn Walker leading a class of eight returning letterwinners, the Kats are ‘hungry’ to build off last season’s 12-win turnaround —the third-best in the country.
“It makes us hungry and motivates us to be better,” said senior guard Jenniffer Oramas, reflecting on a 16-13 season — quite the improvement for a team that went 7-48 her first two years on campus.
“It set the tempo for this year coming up,” added forward Amber Leggett, one of the league’s top freshmen last season. “I feel like we're going to excel faster than we did last season, with Coach Justice leading us.”
With Justice running the show last season, an uptick in tempo was instantly apparent.
The Bearkats ranked second in the conference in scoring with 74.5 points per game, up more than 18 points from the year prior. They surpassed the century mark — a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since the 1994-95 season — three times.
On the defensive end, Sam Houston State gained a reputation as one of the most tenacious teams in the conference. The Kats ranked third in the Southland with 11.6 steals per game and a 2.5 average turnover margin, while holding opponents under 65 points in 10 of their 18 league games.
Expect more of the same in Justice’s second year with the program, with returners like Walker, Oramas and Leggett — all preseason all-conference selections — helping seven newcomers get adjusted to the system.
“We've definitely tried to make sure that we play with great tempo, and making sure our pace is good,” said Justice, who at 11-7 last season, became the first coach in school history to post a winning conference record in their first year.
“It's taken a lot of work with so many new faces. Having these returners here to establish the culture everyday has been a true blessing for me.”
The Bearkats have only been back at practice for a few weeks, but the coach likes what she’s seen so far.
“We've had great energy and a lot of positivity, so I'm pretty happy with them right now,” she added.
This upbeat and optimistic environment coincides with a growing — and promising — culture that is just entering Year Two. As a result, the Kats are hungrier than ever to build off last season’s fifth-place finish and make their mark on the Southland Conference.
“Definitely the atmosphere that we've built,” said Leggett about what has her most optimistic heading into the season. “Last year, everybody was shy and we had a new coach and all that. This year, you can tell everybody is into what we have planned … they're giving their 100% every time they step on the court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.