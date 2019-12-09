Kats finish strong in final DI test before Southland play

Through the first eight games of the 2019-20 season, closing out games hadn’t been Sam Houston State’s’ strong suit.
The Bearkats allowed double-digit leads to slip away down the stretch at Mississippi State and Central Michigan last month, and just days ago they suffered a double-overtime road loss to UTRGV — despite leading in the final minute of both regulation and the first overtime.
This trend came to a halt Sunday.
Trailing in the second half against perhaps the best team they’ve faced all season, the Kats (5-4) stormed back to beat Louisiana Tech 71-68 at Johnson Coliseum. Sam Houston State handed the Bulldogs (6-3) — a top Conference USA contender with a road win over Mississippi State — just their third loss of the season, joining Indiana and Creighton teams that are a combined 15-3 at the moment.
“We just beat a really good basketball team that is really well coached,” Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten said after the game. “What you saw tonight was the result of all these heartbreaking losses and not finishing on the road. We finished it tonight.”
The Bearkats trailed by as many as 11 points and were down by seven with just over 12 minutes remaining. However, junior guard Demarkus Lampley scored four straight points on back-to-back possessions to spark a 10-2 run that put Sam Houston State ahead for the first time since the opening minutes.
Although the Kats never trailed again after this point, Louisiana Tech tied it up at 65 on a 3-pointer with 1:25 remaining, evoking flashbacks of previous losses. The outcome would be different this time, though, as senior guard Chad Bowie converted an and-one at the other end for the final three of his game-high 22 points — putting SHSU ahead for good. Sophomore guard Zach Nutall and senior forward Kai Mitchell, who added 16 and 15 points, knocked down free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.
“Our guys really fought hard the whole game,” Hooten said. “We just kind of hung in there. I kept telling myself that if we could be right where we needed to be with seven or eight minutes left we could win this.”
“To be able to finish in the second half, it’s a big boost for us,” added Bowie.
The most apparent change for the Kats was a constant energy that didn’t waver down the stretch, something the senior guard alluded to after the game. They’ll aim to keep this theme going as they move into Southland Conference play — which is set to get underway Dec. 18 against Northwestern State, after one last tune-up Sunday against Wiley College.
“We maintained our energy,” Bowie said of the biggest difference between Sunday’s win and previous losses. “We came out strong … and when we were down, we stayed solid, came together as a squad and pushed through.”
