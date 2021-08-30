HUNTSVILLE – After pulling off a pair of sweeps on Friday, the Sam Houston volleyball team had to dig deep for a pair of 5-set victories on Saturday in the final day of the Bearkat Invitational at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.
The Kats (4-0) finished unbeaten for the weekend to take the tournament title, while Morgan Janda - the tournament MVP - , Breanne Chausse and Ashley Lewis were all named to the all-tournament team.
Sam Houston is now undefeated to start a season for the first time since 2014, and will look to improve on that next weekend.
Against San Diego State, the Bearkats found themselves down 2-1 early, a team the Kats had swept on Friday night, before fighting back to take each of the final two sets of the match.
The Kats pulled off the win despite hitting just 17.9% and not having a player with more than Ashley Lewis' 13 kills. It came in large part to a strong final two sets, hitting 24.2% and 39.1% in sets 4 and 5 to roll past SDSU.
Chausse also reached double figures in kills with 11 in the match, while Janda had 30 assists and 11 digs. Hannah Baker tied for match-high honors with 16 digs and De'Janae Gilmore made an impact at the net with six blocks.
In the nightcap, the Kats were able to pull out three narrow set victories to take down the Huskies for the second time in two days. That came in large part behind Janda who set a new career high with 50 assists, along with 17 digs.
Her main target in the match was Chausse who was at the top of her game, connecting on 24 kills on 46 swings, hitting 30.4% to lead all players offensively. Lewis was not far behind with 18 kills and 17 digs, while Hannah Baker had five service aces and tied a career best with 28 digs.
Additionally, McKenzie Morvant totaled a team best six blocks, while Madeline McKinney had 15 digs.
Sam Houston jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the opening set, but ended up having to fend off the Huskies for a 27-25 win. HBU responded with a solid win in Set 2, led by All-Tournament selection Sara Arroyo who finished with 20 kills in the match, but again the Kats were able to outlast them for a 26-24 win in set 3.
The Kats had four match-point chances in set 4, but were unable to put away the Huskies. But despite forcing a decisive fifth set, HBU was not able to hold back the Kats as Sam Houston won the set 15-12.
Up-next for the Bearkats will be the Maverick Classic, hosted by UT Arlington where they will face Tulsa, North Texas and the Mavericks.
