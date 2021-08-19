HUNTSVILLE — A Huntsville native is finally back home.
Quickly working his way up the college coaching ranks, Michael O’Guin was recently named the new defensive tackles coach of the defending FCS champion Sam Houston Bearkat football team.
O’Guin, who was born in Huntsville, left at the age of three and moved to the Houston area. He attended three separate high schools, before graduating from Van Vleck High School and attending Southern Methodist University to play football.
With dreams to be a professional athlete, O’Guin was a scholarship student-athlete at SMU where he saw action in six games as a true freshman in 2010 before a knee injury the following spring, unfortunately, ended his career.
“Once I went to college and I ended up getting injured, and I got in the college side of coaching and student-assisted my last year,” O’Guin said. “I always felt like I wanted to be a coach. My dad was my high school coach, so I've been in field houses since I was little. I always enjoyed the lifestyle and enjoyed everything that came with coaching, mentoring and motivating young men.”
O’Guin remained with the SMU program as a student assistant coach for the next three years, working primarily with the defensive line while also overseeing SMU’s annual Junior Day event and assisting with recruiting.
After his time at SMU, O’Guin started to gain a passion for coaching with stops at high school programs at John Tyler, Angleton and Galena Park North Shore. He was a part of the 2019 Class 6A, DI State Championship coaching staff at Galena Park North Shore.
He then climbed the Division 1 college football coaching ranks with stops at Texas Tech and Notre Dame as a graduate assistant.
Meanwhile, O’Guin had never forgotten the family he had in Huntsville and that was another thing that led him back home.
"All of my mom's family is from here, so to make them proud is special,” O’Guin said. “I've got numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and both of my parents graduated from Sam. I have tremendous pride in coming back and representing the city of Huntsville and being in the great state of Texas. When this opportunity came, I didn't take it for granted.
“I'll give Sam Houston and Huntsville everything I've got. I am extremely proud to be a Bearkat."
O’Guin now joins a championship roster and is surrounded by coaches and players of a caliber he is grateful to be around.
“To be with a national championship team and be around some really good coaches and some really good players is something special,” O’Guin said. “I enjoy getting up in the morning and coming to work every day. Those are some things that I have noticed with the tightness of this team and the coaching staff."
While his football schedule didn’t allow him to get a degree in broadcast journalism, and work at the desk at ESPN. He has a new goal of being the best lineman coach in the country.
"I just want to help this team reach the highest level that they can be and work my way to becoming the best defensive line coach in the county,” he said. “That is my ultimate goal when it comes down to the coaching profession, and I thank Sam for affording me the opportunity.
