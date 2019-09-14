Hornets hit snag in final non-district test

COLLEGE STATION — After a dominant first two weeks of the season, the Huntsville Hornets were brought back down to earth Friday night.
Playing at College Station in a heated road environment, the No. 4 Hornets were handed their first loss of 2019.
Huntsville’s offense failed to get going early, and the Cougars took a 22-0 lead into halftime. The Hornets closed the gap briefly in the second half, but ultimately fell 29-13.
“It's just like when we were playing Marshall in The Star,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said, referencing last year’s comeback victory in the Class 5A Division II regional semifinals. “You have to come back and make a play. I told them, 'There isn't a 22-point play.' We made a few, we just didn't make enough.”
The running game, an area that had been a strength for the Hornets, ran into struggles against an aggressive College Station defensive front. Huntsville finished the night with just 29 yards on the ground.
“Some of it is what they were doing inside,” Southern added. “We probably overstepped on some zone stuff ... you let one guy crease you on a zone, it makes it tough on the running back. And we didn't hit a couple passes early.”
Missed opportunities also proved costly for the Hornets, especially in the first half.
College Station forced a fumble at the two-yard line during the Hornets’ first offensive possession, and it occurred on a play that appeared to be a deep touchdown pass from Matthew Southern to Jordan Woodberry. Rather than go up early, Huntsville found itself in a hole following a Cougar touchdown drive.
The Hornets also had a chance to cut into the lead at the goal line in the closing moments of the second quarter. They couldn’t capitalize, however, as College Station broke up a pass in the end zone as time expired.
Despite the loss, Coach Southern isn’t panicking.
The Hornets found themselves in a similar situation last year, when they lost to the same team in their final non-district tune-up. Things turned out OK for Huntsville, who went undefeated in District 10-5A Division II play before rattling off the school’s deepest postseason run in 28 years.
“We could've easily played someone else not as good, but I don't know if that gets us any better,” the coach said. “Sometimes we need to get punched in the mouth to get the feeling back that we need to be a little more hungry. These kids will bounce back.
“I don't want to say that I'm not concerned, because we should've played better, but a lot of times when you don't play as well it has something to do with the people lined up across from you.”
Huntsville is off this week, before starting league play on Sept. 27 against A&M Consolidated.
