HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston mens’ basketball knocked off their rival Stephen F. Austin on Saturday afternoon and moved to 5-1 in the Western Athletic Conference.
While neither team played lights out, the Bearkats were able to come away with a 49-41 win, as they shot 32.7% from the field.
“I think we set basketball back a few years offensively, I think I called every play on my sheet and we couldn’t get anything to go in, but we kept fighting,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “I think the biggest difference in this team now than a couple of weeks ago is how we’ve stuck together when things go bad. We talked about adversity and it was really bad in the stretch.”
A large portion of the win is attributed to Bearkat graduate transfer forward Savion Flagg, who currently averages 19.9 points and leads the WAC in scoring per game. In the match up against the Lumberjacks, he went 6-14 from the field and scored a game-high of 19 points.
While Flagg was an offensive powerhouse, he also did it on the other end for the Bearkats. His two blocks, four steals and five defensive rebounds were just too much for the Lumberjacks to overcome.
“I’ve obviously heard that this is a big rivalry game for Sam Houston and I think everybody came out with a chip on their shoulder,” Flagg said after the game. “The coaches came out with a really good scout and all the players locked in. We paid attention and really focused on the game. We just played Lamar and had one day to prepare, so I feel like the last two days, everybody locked in to get ready for this game.”
Sam Houston’s first-half defense was one for the history books. The Lumberjacks were held to 12 first-half points, the lowest Sam Houston has held a D-I opponent in a half, and 18.52% shooting from the field.
The Lumberjacks’ forward Gavin Kensmil was shut down for most of the first half, but finished the game with 13 points during his 39 minutes of play.
“Well it was just a half and I knew he would come out in the second half and he would be tough to stop again,” Hooten noted. “He’s just a load down there. He’s a competitor and a winner, our guys fought and we went through all of them. I thought it was a full team effort. Savion didn’t come off the floor, I’m not too sure how many guys can play 40 minutes in college basketball.”
While that was just Hooten’s fourth win against the Lumberjacks, it was his 226 win as the Bearkats head coach, which lifts him over Bob Marlin as the all-time winningest coach in Bearkats history.
Despite the historic win, the relationships he has built with his current players and past players is something that will carry his legacy longer.
Josh Delaney, a member of the Bearkat basketball program from 2014-2019, can still remember the impact that Hooten has left.
“Coach is a very personable person, not just me but if any of his players were to call him to get lunch he’s gonna see when he’s free to meet you for lunch,” Delaney said. “Coach Hooten is going to give you the effort to try and reach out and talk to you. He went to my graduation and that’s just the type of person he is, he’s going to be there. Graduating college for a lot of players could mean they are first or second-generation graduates. Him being there means a lot but that’s just who he is.”
“I feel like I’ve known coach Hooten for years,” Flagg said. “He’s a really open guy and really loving. He welcomed me with open arms and the relationship has always been there. Sam Houston was my first offer out of high school, so coming to Sam Houston was like, these were the first guys that actually believed in me.”
The Bearkats will now put this game behind them as they will turn their attention to Thursday’s home matchup against New Mexico State with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.
“I just want to congratulate coach on passing Bob Marlin, I was there for five years and I felt like I experienced a lot of those wins and it is well deserved for him to be there. You can see all the blood, sweat and tears he’s put into this team,’ Delaney added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.