Holcomb's whirlwind 2019 ends with Athlete of the Year honors

With five of Sam Houston State’s men’s teams bringing home Southland Conference titles in 2019, there was plenty of competition for The Item’s Male College Athlete of the Year award.
Chris Jefferson and Clayton Fritsch delivered dominant track and field seasons, Cameron Delaney earned Southland Player of the Year honors after helping lead men’s basketball to its first conference title in a decade and baseball phenom Colton Cowser burst onto the scene with prolific freshman season that netted him Hitter of the Year honors and a Team USA invite.
But after going from Southland standout to national sensation, senior golfer Will Holcomb stands alone as The Item’s 2019 Male College Athlete of the Year.
“We've been successful on the golf course, but he's put a lot more wind at our back,” Sam Houston State golf coach Brandt Kieschnick said. “I'm reaping benefits for the future.”
Holcomb’s year included a handful of accolades, including first-team all-conference recognition, as well as the league’s Student-Athlete of the Year award. He was also a part of a conference champion golf team that spent yet another year separating itself from the rest of the Southland.
It was Holcomb’s showing on the national stage, however, that made his season so unique.
After reaching the Round of 32 at the North and South Amateur earlier in the year, Holcomb arrived at the 2019 US Amateur at Pinehurst as a different player. Not only did he qualify for the match play portion of the event, becoming the first Bearkat ever to do so, but he went all the way to the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.
“Probably the coolest thing to me is the ebbs and flows of golf, and seeing how that has had an impact on me,” Holcomb said, looking back on a whirlwind 2019. “You never really know what's around the corner. You just have to be positive and look at everything the right way.”
Holcomb has represented Sam Houston State on the NCAA golf circuit for over three years, but these latest developments — which include a feature story in the iconic magazine Golf Digest — have allowed him to honor something else close to his heart: his hometown of Crockett.
With a population under 7,000, Crockett is easy to overlook outside of Texas.
“It's overlooked in Texas,” Holcomb quickly corrected with a laugh. “If you don't keep your eyes open, you'll miss it.”
Regular congratulatory messages and autograph requests are new for Holcomb when he returns home. But ultimately, much remains the same.
“It’s cool going back because they'll say congratulations, but then they're like, 'You're still Will.' I love that, and it kind of keeps you grounded,” he said. “I'm human just like anybody else so it's nice when people view you that way. It's cool when you're at the US Amateur and there are thousands of people around, but going back home ... they know who I am.”
Holcomb won over fans across the country during the US Amateur with his down-to-earth, witty interviews and clutch play on the national stage. But it almost didn’t happen.
In the first round of match play, Holcomb found himself down four holes with only eight remaining. Still, those who know him best believed he could do the unthinkable.
“Do you think he has a chance?” texted one of Holcomb’s hometown friends to another. The recipient of the message fired back a vote of confidence.
'If anybody is going to do it, it's going to be him.”
The rest is history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.