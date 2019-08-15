Holcomb reaches US Amateur quarterfinals

Sam Houston State golfer Will Holcomb has kicked off his senior year by carving out a spot in school history.
After becoming the first Bearkat to advance to the match-play round of 64 at the U.S. Amateur earlier this week, Holcomb secured his spot Tuesday among the final eight golfers vying for the championship at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina.
Holcomb defeated Pierceson Coody of Plano 2 and 1 Thursday afternoon by winning the 16th and 17th holes with back-to-back par putts to advance to the quarterfinals. He beat Ludvig Aberg of Sweden earlier in the day in the round of 32.
Holcomb, who will face Karl Vilips of Australia Friday, told Fox Sports the key to him advancing to the quarterfinals has been giving himself a “chance.”
“As long as I have a chance there is hope,” Holcomb said. “Just stay in it. That’s basically what I have been doing all week, and I’ve been super blessed on the last eight holes of every match.”
