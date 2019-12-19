Historic season lands McLeod The Item's Female College Athlete of the Year award

Countless female student-athletes have excelled for Sam Houston State throughout 2019 — something that played a pivotal part in the Bearkats’ second straight Commissioner’s Cup victory, and has them poised to compete for another this spring.
Golf standout Hanna Alberto was awarded Southland Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season and went on to compete at the inaugural Augusta Women’s National. Addison Miller capped her senior year by leading the Kats to a second-place finish and winning Southland Conference Libero of the Year. Meanwhile, Jaylonn Walker earned Newcomer of the Year honors as a part of a massive women’s basketball turnaround.
But after breaking a handful of school records, beating Texas on the road in the NCAA Tournament and helping lift the softball team to historic regular-season and conference tournament titles, Lindsey McLeod is The Item’s 2019 Female College Athlete of the Year.
As a senior, McLeod became the school’s career strikeout leader (721), broke her own single-season record for strikeouts (265) and set the SHSU single-game mark for strikeouts (17). As a result, she earned various national and league honors — including the Southland Conference Player and Pitcher of the Year awards, as well as the league’s Student-Athlete of the Year and tournament MVP honors.
“It made my job a lot easier,” Sam Houston State head coach Garrett Valis said. “You felt like every time you put her out there she was going to give you seven innings — or nine — if you needed it.”
With McLeod’s presence in the circle, as well as a potent offense and deep pitching staff that included Karina Sanchez, Annie Bailey and Regan Dunn, the Bearkats won their first regular-season title since 1993 and first Southland tournament championship since 2007.
After a perfect game against UT Martin earlier in the year, one of three no-hitters tossed by the Austin native in 2019, Valis began to get a special feeling about the season.
“We just had a plan to win game one of the week every week … and when we went to Memphis and she threw the perfect game against UT Martin, I think it sent a message that every time she went out there we were going to have a really good chance to win,” the coach added.
The Bearkats’ season came to a close at the Austin Regional, but not before they claimed one of the biggest wins in program history. On a day when McLeod gave up just one run in seven innings — and Tiffany Thompson delivered a late decisive home run — Sam Houston State knocked off the host Texas Longhorns in their own house.
For Valis, however, McLeod’s personality off the field is what he’ll remember most about her time at Sam Houston State.
“She’s just a tremendous human being, and her softball talent will never touch the person she is,” he said. “It’s very neat when you see people that are that way, that go about life the way that she does, get to flourish in their athletic achievement as well. Looking back, it was something dominant … and I don’t know when I’ll be able to coach a player like that again.
“She wanted to leave something behind and I think she’s done that. She’s someone that’s going to be remembered in our program for a long time.”
