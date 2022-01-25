HUNTSVILLE — Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum has been open since 1976, but the last three games that have taken place may be the toughest stretch those walls have ever seen.
The Bearkats men’s basketball squad was tasked with playing the Western Athletic Conference’s preseason top three in back-to-back-to-back games and came away with three straight victories on their way to a 7-1 start in conference play.
“I never really look at those things because I don’t take them personally,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “I’m not sure how you can rank teams that have never really played in that league before. We didn’t really worry about that at the beginning of the year and we just tried to get better. We went to El Paso earlier this year and got our head beat in against Bradley and we decided that we had to move forward and get better. These teams we are playing now are like the teams we played in non-conference. We learned a lot from that and we just continue to get better and better.”
During the three-game stretch, Sam Houston hasn’t relied solely on one player. Going up against Stephen F. Austin, their superstar was graduate transfer Savion Flagg, while Donte Powers took the lead against New Mexico and Jaden Ray in the Kats’ matchup against Grand Canyon.
While each of these games has a different story to it, the Bearkats’ defense was the common denominator across the board. In the last three games, Sam Houston has allowed an average of 47.6 points per game, with Grand Canyon having the most at 56 on Saturday.
“We’ve shown over the last couple of weeks that we can win in a lot of different ways,” Hooten noted. “We’ve won games where we made 13 three-pointers and we won games where we couldn’t get it to go in and had to rely on our defense. That’s the one thing we’ve tried to preach since day one – defense wins.”
During the three game span, the teams have been held to just 30.95% shooting from the field.
With the defense having such a strong hold, the Kats have really only had one offensive outbreak. The Bearkats were able to find their stride during the game against the Aggies, where they drained 13-29 three-pointers and shot 53.1% from the field. This game saw three Kats score double figure points and saw Flagg lead with 22-points.
However, offense is doing what they need to, as they continue winning. Passing the ball has been something this team has done this season as they have created open shots. Over the last three games, the Kats have totaled 41 assists, but the most important one may have been the last score against Grand Canyon.
Flagg had an opportunity to put the ball in, but instead found a wide open Ray, who sunk a three pointer to give the Kats the lead for the final time.
“I think we were able to move the ball better in the second half, but a lot of that came from Jaden [Ray] getting down the court and creating mismatches,” Hooten said. “The guy that doesn’t get enough credit on this team is Tristan Ikpe, he has the best plus/minus on this team.”
UP NEXT
While the Kats have come off these big three wins, they will now head west for two games. The Bearkats will make a stop against California Baptist on Wednesday, before heading up north to Seattle for a game that could decide first place in the conference.
“It will be a tough trip,” Hooten added. “We will leave here Tuesday morning and play Wednesday night, but that flight from Riverside, California to Seattle is three or four hours, so we won’t get there until Thursday afternoon and will play Saturday. It’s a tough trip, but I think all of this and what we’ve done has prepared this team for that type of adversity.”
