5 games that could define the Kats' season

Sam Houston State is motivated to move past a forgettable 2018 campaign as the upcoming season inches closer.
The Bearkats have amped up their aggressiveness on defense, and showcased glimpses in the spring of a veteran-heavy attack that seems bound to create more pressure up front. Offensively, all three returning quarterbacks showed growth during the offseason, with the Kats bringing back a preseason All-American in senior receiver Nathan Stewart and adding a former Under Armour All-American at running back in Texas transfer Toneil Carter.
Rebounding from a season in which it missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010 won’t be a cakewalk for Sam Houston State, however, with a handful of pivotal matchups on the schedule.
Here is a look at five games that could define the Bearkats’ season in 2019:
August 31 at New Mexico
Nicholls stunned Kansas on the road in last year’s season opener. Could the Bearkats be the next Southland Conference squad to take down an FBS opponent on their home turf?
It’ll be a sizeable challenge — New Mexico blasted 2018 Southland co-champion Incarnate Word 62-30 in last year’s opener. However, with the Lobos stumbling to a 3-9 finish, including seven straight losses to end the year, it could be the perfect chance for Sam Houston State to pull off an upset.
New Mexico threw 17 interceptions as a team last season, tied for the seventh most in the FBS. The Bearkats boast one of the deepest secondaries in the FCS — including a preseason All-American in junior Zyon McCollum and a Power Five graduate transfer in Dwayne Williams, who played 30 games at Oregon State before arriving in Huntsville — and they will be looking to capitalize.
September 21 vs. Incarnate Word
Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris engineered one of the most impressive turnarounds in all of college football last season, guiding a team that finished 1-10 the year before to a conference co-championship and FCS playoff appearance. Expect the Cardinals to contend once again in 2019, as the Southland Coach of the Year brings back the league’s top freshman in sophomore quarterback Jon Copeland.
UIW won comfortably in last year’s meeting between the two teams, forcing seven turnovers en route to a 43-26 victory. But, with the addition of Carter to the backfield, Sam Houston State is set to feature a more dynamic offense against a team that finished ninth in the conference in scoring defense and 10th in yards allowed per game last season.
September 28 at McNeese
McNeese and Sam Houston State’s late September matchup in Lake Charles, Louisiana could provide an early indicator as to the progress of each team’s bounce-back bid — both were left out of the postseason last year, despite the Bearkats being picked as the Southland’s preseason favorite and the Cowboys starting the year 5-1.
The play of the quarterbacks could be the difference maker in this game. Sam Houston State’s starter behind center, whether it by Ty Brock, Mike Dare or Eric Schmid, will be tasked with dissecting a veteran secondary that allowed just 236.5 passing yards per game in 2018. On the flip side, McNeese begins the season with one quarterback that has attempted a pass in college: junior Cody Orgeron, who started three games and completed 50 of 90 passes in his first collegiate action last year.
October 5 vs. Stephen F. Austin (at NRG Stadium in Houston)
There is no doubt that Stephen F. Austin has picked up momentum, with first-year head coach Colby Carthel hauling in one of the top-ranked recruiting classes in the FCS this offseason. The Kats can quell that excitement pretty quick, however, with a ninth straight Battle of the Piney Woods victory over their rival.
October 19 vs. Nicholls
There might not be a more anticipated game in the Southland Conference this season than the mid-October showdown between Sam Houston State and Nicholls.
The defending co-champion Colonels had a league-high 11 players named to the recently unveiled preseason all-conference teams, including eight first-team selections. Among those is the reigning Southland Player of the Year and senior quarterback Chase Fourcade, who enters the season ranked 10th all-time in the conference in career total yards, as well as the FCS’ active career sacks leader in senior defensive lineman Sully Laiche.
Don’t be surprised if these two teams top the list when the Southland Conference releases its preseason poll at Thursday’s media day.
August 31 - at New Mexico
September 7 - OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE
September 14 - at North Dakota
September 21 - INCARNATE WORD*
September 28 - at McNeese*
October 5 - STEPHEN F. AUSTIN*
October 12 - LAMAR*
October 19 - NICHOLLS*
October 26 - at Central Arkansas*
November 9 - at Abilene Christian*
November 16 - NORTHWESTERN STATE*
November 23 - HOUSTON BAPTIST*
*Denotes Southland Conference games
