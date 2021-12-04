GAME PREVIEW: Sam Houston opens postseason play against Incarnate Word

HUNTSVILLE — After staying ranked as the No.1 team all season and gaining the first seed in the FCS Playoffs, Sam Houston will be back on the gridiron to face a familiar foe in the second round.
The Bearkats will face the University of Incarnate Word for the right to extend their season and continue the quest for a second straight FCS National Championship.
“It’s amazing, 20 games in nine months, two training camps in nine months. I could tell after the ACU game that we needed this bye week,” Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler said. “We were able to get our kids home for Thanksgiving and getting them off their feet was critical for our future success. They are very similar in terms of personnel from last year.”
With the game against the Cardinals coming up, it will be the second time these two teams square off in the 2021 calendar year. In the last meeting, Sam Houston knocked off UIW 42-14 in San Antonio.
In the first round of the FCS playoffs, UIW was able to defeat Stephen F. Austin in overtime, which could be a bonus for the Bearkats after their bye week.
Another added bonus, the Kats will have the game tape from last year’s win.
“There is a lot you can lean on because we both bought back the same team,” Keeler noted. “It’s so unusual that you bring back the entire team from the year before, and they are very similar with their air-raid offense.”
One thing that the Bearkats have struggled with this season is the deep ball. In the Bearkats win over Tarleton, their defense yielded over 400 yards through the air.
The Kats then switched up their practice to help defend the deep threat, and so far they have faired well.
UIW’s sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has had a season where he has thrown for over 4,000 yards. The senior also has tossed for 42 touchdowns this season, while only throwing 10 interceptions through.
With the passing game being their main threat, the Kats can’t sleep on the run game. Graduate running back Kevin Brown has averaged 74 yards per game.
“It’s a big thing just being comfortable with their offense, especially their quarterback,” Sam Houston cornerback Zyon McCollum said. “We know he’s going to throw it around a lot. Defensively, we’ve seen their offense before and it gives us a little more comfortability with our game plan and just going in knowing that they won’t give us something that we haven’t seen.”
The offense was rolling right before the third bye-week for Sam Houston, but after their bye weeks, they have averaged 398.5 yards in the ensuing weeks. A big part of the has been the run game with junior back Ramon Jefferson leading the way and sophomore Noah Smith coming in when needed.
But the offense, like the defense, has faced this team within the same calendar year.
“You can lean on it as far as watching film,” Jefferson said. “You can see certain holes I could have hit. Also, you have to realize it’s the playoffs and you may see something that you haven’t seen before. You never really know but studying film and watching the definitely helps. You just have the idea that they will come out and do something different.”
With the opening up of the run game, junior quarterback Eric Schmid has been able to find a rhythm with his receivers. Graduate receivers Cody Chrest and Jequez Ezzard have both put up stellar numbers this season despite being plagued by injuries.
In the game against ACU, the Bearkats saw a few players leave the game but Keeler noted that they should be near full health on Saturday.
Sam Houston and UIW will kickoff at 2 p.m. at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on Saturday, the game is also available to stream on the ESPN+ platform.
