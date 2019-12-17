Following a whirlwind year that he began as an unproven freshman and ended as a global representative of his university, Sam Houston State standout Colton Cowser has been named The Item’s 2019 Breakout Player of the Year.
There were plenty of noteworthy candidates: SHSU pole vaulter Clayton Fritsch, who made school history on his way to the Pan American Games, NCAA and USATF Outdoor Championships and a U-23 championship in Mexico; New Waverly sophomore Sebastine Amaro, a standout on the Bulldogs’ football and basketball teams; SHSU volleyball’s Addison Miller, the Southland Conference Libero of the Year; Alpha Omega multisport star Cole Garrison and Huntsville senior receiver Tyrique Carter, a first-team all-district pick and the Hornets’ do-it-all offensive weapon.
But after bursting onto the scene as one of the top freshmen in the country, earning Southland Conference honors and showcasing his talents on the international stage, Cowser has cemented his place as Breakout Player of the Year.
The Cypress native wasted no time making his impact felt, going 2-for-5 with a grand slam in his collegiate debut and hitting safely in his first 12 games. Cowser went on to bat .361 with seven home runs, seven triples, 17 doubles, 54 RBIs, 50 runs scored and a .450 on-base percentage. He started all 56 games, batting no lower than the No. 3 spot.
When all was said and done, Cowser was voted Southland Conference Hitter of the Year, while also earning freshman all-American honors from D1Baseball.com, Baseball America and Perfect Game among others.
“I didn’t think I’d come in and do any of that, but I had good coaches and teammates surrounding me last year,” Cowser said. “They were really selfless and allowed us freshmen to come in. They guided us, showed us the ropes and we kind of just took off from there. I didn’t think about any of that happening, it just ended up happening.”
For the coaching staff, however, it became apparent early on that Cowser had the potential to be more than a typical true freshman.
“Watching him through the whole course of the fall, just continuing to rack up hits and have quality at-bats, we knew we had something on our hands,” Sam Houston State head coach Jay Sirianni said. “To watch him get a 4.0 in the fall in the classroom we were kind of like, ‘OK, this kid has all of his priorities.’ Then in the spring, the better the pitching, the better his at-bats got.”
Cowser produced several memorable moments throughout his freshman season, but one particular play stands out among the rest.
With the Bearkats and Northwestern State tied at 4 in the bottom of the ninth of the regular season finale, Cowser stepped to the plate with an opportunity to secure a walk-off victory — and the Southland title in the process. He did just that, shooting a one-out, two-strike single down the left field line, easily scoring senior Riley McKnight for the winning run.
“It was another at-bat,” Cowser said. “I knew what was at stake. I knew we only had one out. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t hit into a double-play.’ When I got to two strikes I was just trying to put it in play, and good things happen when you put a good swing on a pitch.”
The Bearkats made an unexpected early exit from the conference tournament, but Cowser’s summer wasn’t done yet. In late June, he received a call informing him to pack his bags for North Carolina: he’d landed an invitation to the Team USA 2019 Collegiate National Team training camp. A few days later he became the first Bearkat to earn a spot on the team, and the first Southland representative since UT-Arlington’s Michael Choice in 2009. Cowser even was named the MVP of the USA vs Cuba International Friendship Series after batting .438 with six runs scored.
“It’s quite the honor,” Sirianni said. “Not only for the national scene to recognize Sam Houston State and the quality of baseball that we play, but also recognize that we have a really good player that needs to be seen on the national stage. It’s very humbling and a pretty cool thing to be a part of.”
For Sirianni — who is set to begin his first season as a head coach after serving as the Bearkats’ associate head coach and pitching instructor for the past five years — Cowser’s return brings a “calming influence” to the lineup.
“It always helps when you’re starting with the best hitter in the league,” the coach said.
