Fritsch wins pole vault at SLC Indoor Championships

Senior Clayton Fritsch won the men's pole vault to highlight day one action at the Southland Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex Sunday.
Fritsch topped his previous best mark this indoor season of 5.42 meters as he led the field with height of 5.45 meters Sunday.
Zachary Johnson also earned a medal in the men's long jump with a leap of 7.00 meters, and junior Steven Gruss captured didth in the high jump with a height of 1.99 meters. Senior Andrew Bosquez placed seventh in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:28.96, and freshman Bryce Barbay was seventh in the pole vault with a mark of 4.80 meters.
Junior Brian Orlando placed eighth in the weight throw with a distance of 15.94 meters.
On the women's side, senior Halie Daniel took fifth in the weight throw with a toss of 16.79 meters, and freshman Bailey Cotten finished sixth in the pole vault with a mark of 3.46 meters. Junior Cryslan Tucker placed seventh in the 5,000 meters with a time of 17:43.67.
