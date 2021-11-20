HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football is looking to close out their regular season as the lone undefeated FCS program in the country.
The No. 1 Bearkats (9-0, 4-0 WAC/ASUN Challenge) will face their last task on the road against Abilene Christian, where they can lock up a potential first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the FCS Playoffs.
“Playing at home is such a huge advantage especially in the playoffs,” Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler said. “It gets magnified because when you have a late trip you have to figure out the logistics of it and there are just so many moving parts when you play in the playoffs. I think it’s a huge advantage of playing at home, and our guys know that… This week is almost like a mini right now. It’s very critical that we keep home-field advantage for the entire run that we have.”
To get the win and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the Bearkats are going to need to slow an offense that is being led by sophomore quarterback Peyton Mansell, who has stepped in for the injured Earle Stone. Mansell has played in eight games and has tossed for 978 yards and five scores, all five scores have come in the previous two weeks.
In Sam Houston’s game against Tarleton, their secondary was exploited with the deep ball. Despite changing how they run practice, the Bearkats have still struggled with it. If Mansell and junior receiver Kobe Clark can get on the same page they can cause some damage. Clark has a team-high 734 yards and eight touchdowns on the year.
Leading out of the backfield for the Wildcats will be senior Tyrese White, who has 522 yards and has a season-high of 12 attempts in a game.
“We are going to have to do a good job of communicating,” junior linebacker Trevor Williams noted. “We are going to ID the formations they have, they will throw a lot of pictures at us. We just have to make sure we get lined up and communicate well. At the end of the day, we just have to swarm and compete.”
Offensively, the Bearkats have looked the best now than they have all year. Junior quarterback Eric Schmid seems to have found his touch and has been finding receivers and creating big plays, something he was missing earlier this season.
In Schmid’s last four games he has thrown for 1,050 yards, despite just playing one half against Dixie State. He also has 11 touchdowns in that four-game span and has also been able to find all of his receivers with graduate Cody Chrest being his top target with 593 yards on the year. Sophomore Ife Adeyi has also stepped up to fill some holes and has added 498 yards.
With the passing game starting to take off for the Bearkats, their run game will look to maintain their ground with junior Ramon Jefferson and sophomore Noah Smith leading the way. The duo has accounted for 1,292 yards and 14 scores on the ground.
“It’s a lot easier when you have a quarterback like Eric Schmid,” Chrest added. “I’ve made some catches but every ball is right on the money. He always gives me something to work with and when you are getting nice balls like that it makes it a lot easier. Play-making is just kind of contagious in our receiving room, it's never just one guy making plays it's everybody. Anytime somebody touches a ball something special happens.”
Sam Houston and ACU will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday with the game broadcasted on ESPN+.
