Early struggles doom Kats in loss to No. 14 Texas Tech

LUBBOCK — A slow start on the offensive end was too much for Sam Houston State to overcome on Friday in an 84-52 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech.
Playing on the road at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, the Bearkats gave up a 26-4 run over the first 12:44 of the game and never recovered. They trailed by at least 20 from this point on, with the Red Raiders leading by as much as 38 in the second half.
Junior guard Zach Nutall led Sam Houston State (0-2) with 14 points, but shot just 5-of-17 from the field. Senior guard Demarkus Lampley and true freshman guard Bryce Monroe scored in double figures as well, adding 12 and 11 points.
Nutall and junior forward Tristan Ikpe each recorded a team-high six rebounds.
A pair of new faces led the scoring effort for Texas Tech (2-0), with Georgetown transfer Mac McClung pouring in a game-high 18 points. Marcus Santos-Silva, formerly of VCU, added 12 points for the Red Raiders.
The Bearkats will continue a rigorous non-conference slate on Sunday against Boise State, with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m. at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth. Texas Tech will also return to action on Sunday, with a Top 25 showdown at No. 17 Houston scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
— — —
Visit itemonline.com/kats for the latest on all things Sam Houston State sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.