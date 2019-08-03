Cultural changes give Kats optimism as bounce-back bid gets underway

A season headlined by unfulfilled expectations spurred a transformative change within the Sam Houston State football program.

The Bearkats knew the status quo wasn’t enough. They were coming off a 2018 campaign in which they went 6-5 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2010. Meanwhile, the rest of the Southland Conference appeared to close the gap on the Kats — the league sent three teams to the FCS playoffs, with Incarnate Word and Lamar making their first appearances.

So as the offseason got underway, Sam Houston State wasted no time shaking up its dynamic. Fueling the change: A determined effort to show that last season was a fluke for a team that has won 86 games since 2011, the fifth-most among all Division I college football programs.

“It definitely left a bad taste in our mouth,” senior wide receiver Nathan Stewart said Friday following the Kats’ first practice of fall camp. “We all know that Sam Houston State’s standards are better than how we performed last year.”

At the forefront of the transformation has been the arrival of Parker Whiteman, the program’s first football-specific strength coach. Stewart believes the players are “10 times stronger than they were before,” with sophomore quarterback Ty Brock among the greatest beneficiaries — the College Station native says he’s put on 20 pounds of "good weight” since the end of last season, and has an improved deep ball to show for it.

“We had a very intense summer,” senior linebacker Royce See said. “Having Coach Whiteman come in challenged us every day. Football is more mental than anything, and I feel like him coming in at the perfect time helped us grow.”