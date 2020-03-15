It is hard to describe what the last few days have been like. My world is totally dependent on sports, and on Thursday, that world came to a grinding halt with the impending spread of the coronavirus.
The NCAA Tournament and the Final Four, the College World Series, the Southland Conference spring calendar – all canceled.
I took a phone call from a member of the media shortly after the news broke that the NCAA has canceled all winter and spring championships and he asked, “so does this mean no Omaha?” It’s almost unfathomable, but yes, it appears so.
When you work in athletics your days are pretty much planned for months/years in advance. A successful team can add events to your calendar, but rarely are they taken away. My job at Sam Houston State is to promote games and athletes. There is no blueprint in our profession if all the games just stop for an extended period of time.
For a lot of people, sports are an escape from the harsh realities of real life. While I don’t agree with someone when they tell an athlete to “stick to sports” when they give their opinion on politics or some other social issue, I get it. That’s a world where people want to go to get away from all the nastiness they are seeing on a regular basis in everyday life.
In recent years, the healing process for so many national tragedies have been helped by sports. Whether it was the role football and baseball played post-9/11 or what Houston went through following Hurricane Harvey, sports served as that escape. For our department, it was football that helped ease the pain. It would have been easy to just cancel the season opener with Richmond and move on. But we worked hard to make that game happen.
It did, a week later, and in Waco. But to see 8,000 people show up at Baylor’s football stadium to watch the Kats play, while there were still so many uncertainties with our communities moving forward, showed me just how much everyone needed that game to happen.
But this feels different. Helpless. There wasn’t any amount of planning on our end that was going to make these next few weeks happen by simply shifting some things around. This isn’t an approaching storm that we know will be gone in five days and we simply move on. In most of these cases, we aren’t the decision makers. We have to take guidance from people who are a lot smarter about what’s happening around the world and how that’s going to directly affect us.
The news is constantly evolving and like so many people, I have been glued to Twitter just waiting to see what the next big development is. It seems like every 30 minutes there’s something new, and then I’m getting asked, “What does that mean for Sam Houston?” I keep using the phrase “At this time” because the minute I make a speculation on what’s next, it changes again.
Even as I was writing this, the Southland Conference made the announcement that all spring sports for the remainder of this athletic season have been canceled. I’d like to think the breaking stops there, but I’ve learned over the last 72 hours that’s probably not the case.
Last spring, from March 11 until early June, the Bearkats won eight Southland Conference titles, played in the men’s basketball NIT and participated in six NCAA postseason events. It was a spring unlike any other in Sam Houston history.
As of now, the next thing on the calendar is Sept. 5, Sam Houston Football vs. Tarleton State at Bowers Stadium at 6 p.m.
A spring unlike any other in Sam Houston history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.