Bearkats win LA Tech Invitational

The Sam Houston State bowlers were wire-to-wire winners this weekend, taking first place in the LA Tech Invitational in the first tournament of the season.
After ending the day on Friday and Saturday at the top of the tournament standings, the Bearkats closed out the victory with a pair of wins on Sunday — including a win over host Louisiana Tech in the finals.
"It was a crazy weekend," Sam Houston State head coach Brad Hagen said. "First tournament of the year and you never know how the girls will respond, but they showed a lot of confidence and came up with big shots every time we needed them."
They opened the day beating SFA for the third time in the tournament. In the best-of-7 format, Sam Houston State took the opening game by 20 pins and never looked back, winning all four games by an average of 20 pins.
In the finals against LA Tech, the Bearkats bounced back from a loss in the opening game to take the next three. After dropping game five, the Bearkats were pushed to the brink in game 6. However, All-American Bea Hernandez stepped up in the 10th frame and picked up three strikes to win the game 183-181, clinching the title.
Sam Houston State placed two bowlers on the All-Tournament Team, with Denise Blankenzee — who was the top individual scorer for the tournament by an average of 14 pins — earning MVP honors in her first collegiate tournament. Hernandez also was named to the all-tournament team after finishing third individually.
The Bearkats are ranked No. 5 in the National Tenpins Association Coaches Poll.
