Bearkats upset by Montana State in FCS Playoffs

HUNTSVILLE— Top-seeded Sam Houston got the shock of a lifetime against Montana State in the NCAA FCS Quarterfinals.
The Bobcats came into Elliot T. Bowers looking to make a statement win against the Bearkats and they did just that, taking a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Montana State was able to get the 42-19 win, ending the longest winning streak in Division 1 football. This loss also serves as Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler’s first home playoff loss.
Penalties were a big part of the game, as Montana State was able to use a face mask penalty on their first drive, which led to a big gain and set the tone for the Bobcats’ offense early.
Junior quarterback Eric Schmid didn’t look like himself in the game, as he threw for two interceptions and 350 yards. Sam Houston’s offense struggled against the Bobcat defense on all fronts, including the running game.
With junior running back Ramon Jefferson eclipsing 1,000 yards on the season last week, he was held to just 17 yards against this defense – the second-lowest of the season. The Bobcat defense was prepared for the run and they stopped it, holding the Bearkats to under 100.
Despite Tommy Mellott making his second start for the Bobcats, he didn’t show any signs of being a newcomer. The true freshman threw for 165 yards and rushed for an additional 76, but he found the end zone four times.
Montana State’s running back Isaiah Ifanse was able to rush for 105 yards, which is the first time since the FCS Championship game.
Despite the Bobcats coming in ready to play, a big part of the scoring was the field position. Sam Houston’s three interceptions led to the Bobcats having a handful of drives start in their own territory.
Montana State used two of the interceptions and turned them into 14 points, which was the difference in the game.
Defense for Sam Houston was led by junior linebacker Trevor Williams with 13 total tackles.
Montana State will now host South Dakota State for the chance to go to the FCS Championship game.
