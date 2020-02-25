Bearkats unable to hold off streaking Longhorns

AUSTIN — Once again, Longhorn baseball won with small ball.
Texas won its ninth game in a row on Tuesday by beating in-state foe Sam Houston State 4-1. The Longhorns improved to 9-0 on the year with the win, while the Bearkats fell to 6-2.
Sam Houston State struck first with a run off a Bryce Holmes RBI single in the opening frame. However, the Bearkat lead would be surrendered in the fifth off RBI singles from Austin Todd and Zach Zubia, along with a fielder’s choice grounder from Murphy Stehly put Texas up 4-1.
Jack Rogers suffered the loss on the mond for the Bearkats, after allowing all four runs — two of which were earned — through four innings. He gave up only three hits, while striking out three. Longhorn freshman Pete Hansen secured the win for Texas on the mond with a five inning performance, where he held the Bearkats to a pair of hits.
Holmes led Sam Houston State at the plate with three hits and the lone RBI. Three other Bearkats contributed a hit each.
Sam Houston State will continue its road stint Friday when they travel to Lafayette, La. for a weekend series against former head coach Matt Deggs and the Ragin Cajuns. Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
