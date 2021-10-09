HUNTSVILLE — Coming off their closest win since the 2020 FCS Championship game, Sam Houston will have to avoid falling into the trap in a game against a team they beat just six months ago.
The Bearkats will face the Lamar, who they beat 62-7 last March. The Cardinals will head into this game coming off a bye-week and a 2-2 record.
“I don’t want to say it’s a trap game, because they [Lamar] went up to Northern Colorado, played well and won,” Sam Houston’s head coach K.C. Keeler said. “Lamar has been up-and-down, but a bye-week is always beneficial to get some things squared away. They will be coming in ready to go.”
However, with both teams facing off just six months ago some things haven’t changed.
The Bearkats returned all 22 starters and 42 of 44 players on their two-deep. The Cardinals also bring back 23 starters, with 10 returning on the offensive side of the ball, including quarterback Jalen Dummett.
Dummett finished the fall season playing in all six games, but was held to just 478 yards through the air with four scores. The Bearkat defense also shut them down through all four quarters earlier this year, only allowing 179 yards.
But the biggest question against Lamar is if the Bearkats can defend the triple-option offensive attack.
“It’s one of those offenses where they chip at you,” Bearkat defensive end Joseph Wallace said. “It’s like one or two yards a pop. They want to tire you down because eventually, they might get a d[efensive] end whose eyes go to the wrong place. It’s tiring and annoying sometimes for the D-line, but we know you can't run that offense against this defense.”
SCHMID RETURNS
During Tuesday’s press conference, Keeler told media members that junior quarterback Eric Schmid could have played last week, and passed all of the protocols.
However, the Sam Houston coaching staff elected to keep the junior quarterback on the sideline in an effort to avoid another big hit and potential long-term injury.
The Kats getting back their game manager is big for their offense. Sophomore Keegan Shoemaker had a strong outing for the Kats, leading them on a game-winning drive, but that followed an up-and-down performance through the first three quarters.
OFFENSIVE LINE
The Bearkat offensive line hasn’t missed a step, despite constant changes at the quarterback position. The boys up front have also had fun becoming a run-heavy team and look forward to keeping their hot streak alive, despite giving up a season-high two sacks last game.
“Honestly, there really wasn’t too big of a difference,” Bearkats guard Colby Thomas said. “I really couldn’t tell. Both of them are athletic people and can throw the ball. I just think adversity struck us early in the game, and we ended up overcoming it.”
A FAMILIAR OPPONENT
How much can you lean on what happened six months ago?
You can and you can’t.
Last season, the Kats got a dominating win, but it took a handful of big plays to get things rolling. If they are capable of capturing another early lead things will play out the rest of the way.
“It’s kind of unique,” Keeler said. “We didn’t play Central Arkansas or SFA, but this is the one we just got done playing. We handled them pretty well at their place, but I remember having some difficulties because of some of the things they were doing defensively. They were a bit of a headache for us. It is unique.”
TRAP GAME
The Bearkats understand that this is a so-called “trap game,” situated in between a rivalry game and a bye-week.
Lamar comes into this game off a bye and a 56-0 shutout loss to Abilene Christian.
While the Bearkats overmatch the Cardinals in just about every statistical category, they are staring down their second ‘get better’ week and a big game against Jacksonville State on the other side.
GAME INFORMATION
The Bearkats will kick off Saturday’s game at 2 p.m. against the Cardinals at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium. Fans can stream the game on the ESPN+ platform.
