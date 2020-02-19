Sam Houston State shot 40 percent from the field Wednesday evening as they suffered a 77-65 loss to Lamar at Johnson Coliseum Wednesday.
The Cardinals (14-13, 8-8) hit 47.5 percent of their shot attempts.
Senior Kai Mitchell led SHSU with 17 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Zach Nutall scored 15. Seniors Dainan Swoope and Chad Bowie scored eight and seven points, respectively
After an offensive explosion to end the first half cut a double-digit deficit to one, the Kats came out sluggish again to start the second. Lamar took advantage to lead by as many as 13 points with 5:37 to go in the game.
The Bearkats struggled offensively for most of the first half to dig themselves in an early deficit. Sam Houston State hit only 36 percent of its shots as Lamar led by as many as 10 at 34-24 with less than two minutes to play.
Sam Houston State closed out the half strong, however.
The Kats went on an 11-2 run in the final minute and a half to pull within 36-35 at the break. Mitchell hit a pair of 3s and a put back a missed layup, and Smith scored an old-fashioned three-point play during the flurry.
The Bearkats will host Houston Baptist on Senior Night Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Bearkat women hold off Lamar
BEAUMONT — Amber Leggett and Kiera McKinney combined for 34 points as Sam Houston State won its fourth straight by holding off Lamar 75-68 on Wednesday night.
Leggett finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, while McKinney posted 14 points and nine boards. La’Sha Haynes added 12 points and four assists.
The Bearkats (18-7, 13-3 Southland) led 18-11 after one quarter, but were outscored by the Cardinals 16-15 in the second quarter. However, SHSU would break away in the third off a 26-18 spread as they secured the victory.
The Bearkats will return to play Saturday when they host Houston Baptist at Johnson Coliseum.
