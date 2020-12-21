Bearkats slip past UTRGV, Rice

EDINBURG — Zach Nutall scored 14 points with eight rebounds, hitting the game-clinching free throws with 13 seconds left and lifting Sam Houston State past UT Rio Grande Valley 69-66 on Monday.
The Bearkats withstood a 41-22 Vaquero run in the second half, which brought UTRGV within a point in the closing minute. However, clutch free throws from Nutall and Demarkus Lampley helped seal the win for the Bearkats, who held a 42-25 advantage at the half.
Eight Bearkats found the scoring column during the contest, with Lampley adding 10 points and seven boards, while Manney Crump had nine points and three steals. Donte Powers, Jarren Cook and Terryonte Thomas each added eight points.
The largest differential was off the glass, with the Bearkats holding an eight rebound advantage on the offensive side, while earning five extra defensive boards.
Sean Rhea led the way for the Vaqueros with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Sam Houston State (5-5) will return to the court Dec. 29 when they host Mary Hardin-Baylor at Johnson Coliseum.
Bearkats topple Rice
Sam Houston State got hot from behind the arc in the second half to hand Rice an 82-69 defeat at Johnson Coliseum Saturday afternoon.
After trailing 34-30 at the half, the Bearkats (4-5) went on a 14-0 run sparked by a 3-pointer by freshman Jarren Cook with just under 14 minutes to go in the second half. Senior Demarkus Lampley capped the rally with a 3 as SHSU went up 55-46.
The Bearkats, who were without seven players for most of the first half because of delayed COVID testing results, went eight for 15 from 3-point range in the second half to pull away from the Owls (5-2). Cook and Lampley both went four for six from 3.
Junior Zach Nutall led SHSU with a game-high 24 points with Lampley close behind him with 21 as both players pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Cook finished with 12 points, and freshman Bryce Monroe added 11.
The Kats shot 52.5 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from behind the arc. The first half, SHSU was just two for nine (22.2 percent) from long range while Rice hit five of 12 (41.7 percent) 3-point attempts in the opening period.
